Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

In a press release, JGR said Truex would continue to pilot its No. 19 Toyota in the 2022 season “and beyond” but contract terms were not released.

“Extending Martin’s agreement has been a big priority for us this off season,” said team owner Joe Gibbs. “Martin brings so much to our organization.

”Obviously he’s talented and shown he can win at any race track but his insights also helps to make all our teams better.”

Truex was in position to win Tuesday night’s non-points Busch Clash at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course but wrecked while leading with six of 35 laps remaining.

Truex, a former Cup Series champion, has 27 career victories. Over the past six seasons, the Mayetta, N.J., has established himself as a perennial championship contender with four Championship 4 appearances during that time.

Since joining JGR in 2019, Truex has driven the No. 19 Camry to eight victories, 29 top-five finishes and 47 top-10 finishes and has led more than 2,000 laps.

“I’m happy to get this news out there so we can focus on this season and the future with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Truex, 40. “This is where I wanted to be and to continue building on the success we have had together the past two years.

”I appreciate Coach, my team, everyone at JGR and all of our partners like Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners Insurance, Reser’s Fine Foods, Stanley Black & Decker and Toyota for making this possible and I look forward to continuing those relationships as we move forward.”

