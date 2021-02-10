Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
First Practice in progress . . .
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
255 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
262 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
269 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

shares
comments
By:

As expected, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Wednesday that it had signed NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. to a contract extension.

In a press release, JGR said Truex would continue to pilot its No. 19 Toyota in the 2022 season “and beyond” but contract terms were not released.

“Extending Martin’s agreement has been a big priority for us this off season,” said team owner Joe Gibbs. “Martin brings so much to our organization.

”Obviously he’s talented and shown he can win at any race track but his insights also helps to make all our teams better.”

Truex was in position to win Tuesday night’s non-points Busch Clash at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course but wrecked while leading with six of 35 laps remaining.

Truex, a former Cup Series champion, has 27 career victories. Over the past six seasons, the Mayetta, N.J., has established himself as a perennial championship contender with four Championship 4 appearances during that time.

Since joining JGR in 2019, Truex has driven the No. 19 Camry to eight victories, 29 top-five finishes and 47 top-10 finishes and has led more than 2,000 laps.

“I’m happy to get this news out there so we can focus on this season and the future with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Truex, 40. “This is where I wanted to be and to continue building on the success we have had together the past two years.

”I appreciate Coach, my team, everyone at JGR and all of our partners like Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners Insurance, Reser’s Fine Foods, Stanley Black & Decker and Toyota for making this possible and I look forward to continuing those relationships as we move forward.”

Related video

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track

Previous article

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

8h
2
Formula 1

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

20h
3
Formula 1

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

2h
4
Formula 1

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021

6h
5
IndyCar

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

19h
Latest news
Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
NAS

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

25m
Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track
NAS

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track

1h
Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win
NAS

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win

14h
Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck
NAS

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck

15h
Championship in hand, Chase Elliott still 'wants more'
NAS

Championship in hand, Chase Elliott still 'wants more'

21h
Latest videos
Championship or bust: Drivers share their 2021 expectations 08:25:22
NASCAR Cup
19m

Championship or bust: Drivers share their 2021 expectations

Elliott after Busch Clash: ‘Certainly didn’t need to wreck (Blaney)’ 08:25:23
NASCAR Cup
20m

Elliott after Busch Clash: ‘Certainly didn’t need to wreck (Blaney)’

Martin Truex Jr. signs with Joe Gibbs Racing beyond 2021 08:25:11
NASCAR Cup
34m

Martin Truex Jr. signs with Joe Gibbs Racing beyond 2021

Can Hamlin make history with three-peat in Daytona 500? 01:27
NASCAR Cup
Feb 9, 2021

Can Hamlin make history with three-peat in Daytona 500?

High expectations at Hendrick Motorsports for the Daytona 500 pole 00:49
NASCAR Cup
Feb 8, 2021

High expectations at Hendrick Motorsports for the Daytona 500 pole

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NFL's Antonio Williams to invest in NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NFL's Antonio Williams to invest in NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win Daytona Clash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck Daytona Clash
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck

More from
Martin Truex Jr.
Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval

Truex: NASCAR Next Gen car "does everything a little bit better"
NASCAR Cup / Testing report

Truex: NASCAR Next Gen car "does everything a little bit better"

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1 Prime
General / Special feature

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1

More from
Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx

Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team

Christopher Bell: 2020 was "definitely a down year for JGR"
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Christopher Bell: 2020 was "definitely a down year for JGR"

Trending Today

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022

Lynn parts ways with Aston Martin after marque's GTE Pro exit
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Lynn parts ways with Aston Martin after marque's GTE Pro exit

Latest news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.