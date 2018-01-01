Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing names new crew chief for Daniel Suarez

shares
comments
Joe Gibbs Racing names new crew chief for Daniel Suarez
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
30m ago

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez is getting a new crew chief for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Lenox Scott Graves
Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS
Daniel Suárez, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Dave Rogers
Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Lenox
Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries and Scott Graves

Joe Gibbs Racing announced on Tuesday that Suarez’s current crew chief on the No. 19 Toyotas, Scott Graves, has left the organization, effective immediately.

Dave Rogers, JGR’s technical director for Xfinity Series operations, will take over as Suarez’s crew chief for the remainder of the year. Rodgers has worked in the past with Cup drivers Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards and Suarez.

In almost two seasons in the Cup series, Suarez – the 2016 Xfinity Series champion – has four top-five and 21 top-10 finishes and one pole in 66 career starts.

He also owns three wins in Xfinity, one in Camping World Trucks and three in the K&N Pro Series East.

Motorsport.com reported on Sept. 4 that Suarez would be leaving JGR at the end of the year and replaced by reigning Cup series champion Martin Truex Jr. along with his crew chief Cole Pearn next season after Furniture Row Racing shuts down.

JGR has not officially announced the Truex move and Suarez has not announced his plans for next season as yet, either.

Next NASCAR Cup article
Kasey Kahne will not return due to health concerns

Previous article

Kasey Kahne will not return due to health concerns
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Daniel Suarez
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Kasey Kahne will not return due to health concerns
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kasey Kahne will not return due to health concerns

5h ago
Massa defends IndyCar safety views Article
IndyCar

Massa defends IndyCar safety views

Why it's time for F1 to ditch qualifying Article
Formula 1

Why it's time for F1 to ditch qualifying

Latest videos
Roval 400 Highlight 03:35
NASCAR Cup

Roval 400 Highlight

Radioactive: Charlotte Roval - 06:05
NASCAR Cup

Radioactive: Charlotte Roval - "(Expletive) idiot!" | NASCAR RACE HUB

News in depth
Joe Gibbs Racing names new crew chief for Daniel Suarez
NASCAR Cup

Joe Gibbs Racing names new crew chief for Daniel Suarez

Kasey Kahne will not return due to health concerns
NASCAR Cup

Kasey Kahne will not return due to health concerns

A path towards the championship has now opened for Chase Elliott
NASCAR Cup

A path towards the championship has now opened for Chase Elliott

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.