Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II / Interview

If on his way out of playoffs, Jimmie Johnson will "go down swinging"

shares
comments
If on his way out of playoffs, Jimmie Johnson will
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 24, 2018, 6:17 PM

Jimmie Johnson’s hopes of a NASCAR-record eighth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title this season are hanging by a thread but don’t expect the veteran to simply role over.

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros

On the track, Johnson and his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team have shown the signs of speed and performance needed to advance in the playoffs, but a promising run at Las Vegas was curtailed by a wreck.

He enters Sunday’s Bank of America 400 at the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway as one of four drivers in danger of being eliminated from further playoff contention.

Asked following Saturday night’s race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway what his approach may be this week, Johnson jokingly said, “Crash all those guys in front of me, is that a good option?”

“I think surviving is just the biggest thing. We will just go there and give 100 percent and do what we can,” Johnson said. “It’s been one of those years, but we are going to go down swinging to the bitter end.”

After the 22nd-place finish at Las Vegas, Johnson managed to finish eighth at Richmond, and even then he was hampered by a broken track bar adjuster for much of the race. After two races he is six points below the cutoff line entering this weekend’s conclusion to Round 1.

Had he been able to finish Vegas with the speed that he had, or been able to maximize his potential at Richmond, Johnson could well be in a much better position.

None of that matters now.

To ensure he continues his chase for title No. 8, Johnson will likely have to exceed expectations at Charlotte.

“It was a nice top 10 finish (at Richmond). Hopefully, we can go to the Roval and have a great day,” Johnson, 43, said. “Richmond is not our best track and to get a top 10 is a respectable run for us.

“I think we could have been at least inside the top-five. I think we came close to maximizing what we had in it. So, I feel good about that. We came from the back two or three different times for different reasons and had a good finish out of it.”

Next NASCAR Cup article
Which playoff drivers are in danger of being eliminated at the Roval?

Previous article

Which playoff drivers are in danger of being eliminated at the Roval?

Next article

Charlotte Roval hopes to "bring a flavor of the Formula 1 circuits"

Charlotte Roval hopes to "bring a flavor of the Formula 1 circuits"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte II
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter
Article type Interview

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers 02:52
NASCAR Cup

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers

News in depth
SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval:
NASCAR Cup

SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval: "I feel like this is unique to Charlotte"

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up:
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up: "I guess all of us are just stupid"

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it
NASCAR Cup

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it "last corner desperation"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.