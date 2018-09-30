Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson eliminated from playoffs after last-lap dive for the win

shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson eliminated from playoffs after last-lap dive for the win
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 30, 2018, 10:50 PM

Jimmie Johnson’s playoff future was on the line but it was the win that he was thinking about the most.

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Auto-Owners Insurance
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Auto-Owners Insurance

Immersed in a career-worst 51-race winless streak in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Johnson found himself on the rear bumper of leader Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap of Sunday’s Bank of America 400.

As the two entered the frontstretch, it was clear Johnson was going to attempt a pass. Instead, he locked up his brakes and started spinning and ended up spinning into Truex even as Truex tried to avoid him.

Ryan Blaney cleared both of them to take the inaugural win on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval course but Johnson lost something more than the win.

His eighth-place finish left him tied for the final transfer spot in the playoffs, which he lost to Aric Almirola in a tiebreaker.

“I just locked up the rears and couldn’t control my car and spun. I didn’t think that I initially got into him, but clearly, I did and spun him around,” Johnson said. “Took myself out of a shot at the championship and obviously affected their day which I feel bad about. 

“I wish I wouldn’t have been so focused on a race win and I could have transferred and kept my championship hopes alive, but we had such a good car.

“It was just one of those split-second decisions to race for the win instead of for the points and it bit me.”

Johnson said he was very aware of his points situation at the end of the race, but didn’t want to pass up at what looked like a good chance for a victory.

“I knew where I was on the math.  I didn’t think that I was going to crash or spin trying to overtake him like I did,” he said. “I thought I was making a calculated move and giving myself the chance to win and unfortunately it didn’t turn out that way.

“I was just going for the win. Wins are so important. And the veteran could have taken a safe route and didn’t, and unfortunately took us out of the playoffs and took out (Truex).”

Truex expressed his displeasure on the cool-down lap after the race, spinning out Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet after both finally crossed the finish line and entered Turn 1.

Johnson posted the following tweet after the race:

 
Next NASCAR Cup article
Austin Dillon the first playoff driver out in "crazy race"

Previous article

Austin Dillon the first playoff driver out in "crazy race"

Next article

Kyle Larson rides the wall in mangled car, salvaging title hopes

Kyle Larson rides the wall in mangled car, salvaging title hopes
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte II
Drivers Jimmie Johnson , Martin Truex Jr.
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers 02:52
NASCAR Cup

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers

News in depth
SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval:
NASCAR Cup

SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval: "I feel like this is unique to Charlotte"

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up:
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up: "I guess all of us are just stupid"

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it
NASCAR Cup

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it "last corner desperation"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.