Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Johnson is one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history and has been competing full-time since the 2002 season.

The 44-year-old has won seven championships, equal with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most all-time. Five of those titles came in succession between 2006 and 2010, a NASCAR record.

Johnson has also won 83 races (most among active drivers) in a career dating back to 2001 spanning 651 races. He's also a two-time winner of the Daytona 500 in both 2006 and 2013.

Johnson tweeted the following video announcing his retirement, saying, "I'm so thankful for 18 incredible careers of racing in NASCAR. This sport has been good to me and allowed me to do something I truly love. I showed up chasing a dream and achieved more than I ever thought possible. I'm looking forward to next season and celebrating what will be my last year as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver.

"I know what this team is capable of and I hope that 2020 is one of the best yet."

However, he currently faces the longest winless streak of his impressive career with his most recent victory coming at Dover in May, 2017.

Hendrick Motorsports will announce plans for its 2021 team alignment at a later date.