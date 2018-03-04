Jimmie Johnson's car chief ejected after failing pre-race inspection

The No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team are facing adversity before the green flag even flies for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Jimmie Johnson's No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro failed pre-race inspection three times, leading to the ejection of his car chief, Jesse Saunders.

"I'm not sure. I've never been in this situation before," Johnson told FOX when asked how it will affect the team during Sunday's race.

"But any race team out here is bigger than one person. Although Jesse isn't with us today, we have a lot of good people with us who will be able to fill the void."

This has been the standard policy since the introduction of NASCAR's Optical Scanning Station (OSS) at the start of the 2018 season. Martin Truex Jr. faced the ejection of his own car chief at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend.

Johnson's car finally passed inspection on their fourth attempt. He qualified 14th for Sunday's race, but will now have to start from the race of field. He enters LVMS with 25-race winless streak.

The No. 15 of Ross Chastain also failed three times and will start from the rear of the field after having car chief Lee Leslie ejected from the track.