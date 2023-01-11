Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed Next / American actor Frankie Muniz to run full 2023 ARCA schedule
NASCAR Cup Interview

Johnson: Legacy MC a nod to "reflection" and "looking forward"

There seemed a lot of questions about the extent of Jimmie Johnson’s involvement in his new NASCAR Cup Series team ownership role but many of them have been answered this week.

Jim Utter
By:
Johnson: Legacy MC a nod to "reflection" and "looking forward"
Listen to this article

On Nov. 4, it was announced Johnson, the seven-time Cup Series champion, had entered an ownership agreement with team owner Maury Gallagher and Chairman Richard Petty in what was known at the time as Petty GMS Motorsports.

This week, including as part of Johnson’s appearance on Wednesday’s “Today” show on NBC, Johnson’s role has become much clearer – and it’s extensive.

On the show, Johnson unveiled a new name for the organization – Legacy Motor Club (or Legacy MC) – and the car number he will use – No. 84 – for his limited schedule of races he plans to run, including the season-opening Daytona 500.

Read Also:

As for the thinking behind the name, Johnson, 48, said, “The Legacy name is obviously a reflection back on the legacies of everyone involved – the legacy Richard has, I have, Dale Inman, Maury.

“It encompasses that but we can also look forward. Noah (Gragson) and Erik (Jones) are trying to build their legacies within the sport, Maury is still trying to build his legacy as a team owner, I’m now in this team owner space trying to build my legacy outside of the car.

“It really made sense to us and to maintain the Petty component, knowing our cars will always have the Petty font, the Petty numbers. Richard has been so supportive and the Petty mark is still there.”

Embracing the ownership role

Johnson has also had a large role in a bevy of changes underway in the leadership structure of the organization, including the addition of Bruce Mosley as a top-level executive. Motorsport.com first reported the leadership changes on Tuesday.

“I entered this opportunity with my eyes wide open knowing the workload that would come with it. Maury and I spent a lot of time together last summer trying to fit, where I would fit, what the needs are. Since then I’ve spent lot of time with Mike Beam and Joey Cohen (competition director),” Johnson told Motorsport.com.

“I had an idea (of my involvement) but you know me, if I’m in, I’m in. I can say I am surprised how busy I’ve been and how much time, energy and effort that’s involved. I have such a deeper appreciation for all the years I was at Hendrick Motorsports, such a deep appreciation what it takes to have a functioning race team in this business. It’s no easy feat.”

Johnson confirmed the hiring of Mosley, who will formally take on his new role at Legacy MC in February.

“With my long history working with Bruce and his long history in the sport, we are trying to strengthen our team on the competition side and on the business side in sales and we need people that we know and trust and people who are going to get in and get to work immediately and work hard,” Johnson said.

“Bruce is all of that. We have a demand and need to sell inventory on cars. To really make the economics works, with Bruce’s experience, worth ethic and energy, he’s a great fit for us.”

Mosley, 54, is a former executive at Roush Fenway Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing and most recently president of Violet Defense, who has more than 30 years of experience in sales and building teams.

 

While Johnson said his ownership role doesn’t provide the same adrenaline rush as being a competitor, “there are parallels.”

“At the end of the day, competition really does define us and our performance does define us and I feel the pressure of that moving in the background in the day-to-day activities of my new role,” he said. “Not only my accountability for the races I’m going to run, but certainly for Erik and Noah and our competition group.

“There’s a lot of growth to be had here and that’s probably what’s exciting me the most – getting involved with a growing program, to have an influence, to have a say, to be a part of building something. That’s a big part of the excitement I have with this opportunity.”

Choosing when to race third entry

Johnson said he hasn’t finalized what races he will do this season beyond the Daytona 500 but he wants his schedule – whether it’s this season or in future years – to be an asset to the organization.

“We want it to benefit the Nos. 42 and 43. We want it to help grow our race team,” he said. “We’re going through a variety of strategies right now in determining the races I run and how I can help develop performance/technology for our race team and how I might help Erik and Noah.

“There are a lot of layers of going into the decisions of the races I run, where I run, how many years I do it. Ultimately, I don’t want this to be a burden or a strain on the organization. We’re trying to be strategic with how we use my car and where we use it, but within all that, I still have the desire to drive.

“I do think it will be multiple years but we’ll have to balance out all the factors.”

shares
comments
Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed
Previous article

Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed
Next article

American actor Frankie Muniz to run full 2023 ARCA schedule

American actor Frankie Muniz to run full 2023 ARCA schedule
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Jimmie Johnson eyes chance to drive NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans entry Le Mans 2023
Le Mans

Jimmie Johnson eyes chance to drive NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans entry

Kevin Harvick to step away from racing fulltime after 2023; expected to join FOX booth
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick to step away from racing fulltime after 2023; expected to join FOX booth

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities

Kyle Larson doesn’t want his entry into the 2024 Indy 500 with a Hendrick-backed Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet to be a one-off, while McLaren’s Zak Brown is interested to see where this partnership could lead.

Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub
Supercars Supercars

Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub

Tickford Racing says it's committed to the development of young driver Zak Best after overlooking him for a main game Supercars promotion.

Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars

Tickford Racing has confirmed that Declan Fraser will replace Jake Kostecki in the Tradie Mustang for the 2023 Supercars season.

BMW M3 CS to debut ahead of Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Automotive Automotive

BMW M3 CS to debut ahead of Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

The BMW M division celebrated record global sales for 2022 by delivering 177,257 vehicles, and has new models on the way for 2023. The first of them on the way is the M3 CS debuting the last weekend in January at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.