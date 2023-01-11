Johnson: Legacy MC a nod to "reflection" and "looking forward"

Listen to this article

On Nov. 4, it was announced Johnson, the seven-time Cup Series champion, had entered an ownership agreement with team owner Maury Gallagher and Chairman Richard Petty in what was known at the time as Petty GMS Motorsports.

This week, including as part of Johnson’s appearance on Wednesday’s “Today” show on NBC, Johnson’s role has become much clearer – and it’s extensive.

On the show, Johnson unveiled a new name for the organization – Legacy Motor Club (or Legacy MC) – and the car number he will use – No. 84 – for his limited schedule of races he plans to run, including the season-opening Daytona 500.

As for the thinking behind the name, Johnson, 48, said, “The Legacy name is obviously a reflection back on the legacies of everyone involved – the legacy Richard has, I have, Dale Inman, Maury.

“It encompasses that but we can also look forward. Noah (Gragson) and Erik (Jones) are trying to build their legacies within the sport, Maury is still trying to build his legacy as a team owner, I’m now in this team owner space trying to build my legacy outside of the car.

“It really made sense to us and to maintain the Petty component, knowing our cars will always have the Petty font, the Petty numbers. Richard has been so supportive and the Petty mark is still there.”

Embracing the ownership role

Johnson has also had a large role in a bevy of changes underway in the leadership structure of the organization, including the addition of Bruce Mosley as a top-level executive. Motorsport.com first reported the leadership changes on Tuesday.

“I entered this opportunity with my eyes wide open knowing the workload that would come with it. Maury and I spent a lot of time together last summer trying to fit, where I would fit, what the needs are. Since then I’ve spent lot of time with Mike Beam and Joey Cohen (competition director),” Johnson told Motorsport.com.

“I had an idea (of my involvement) but you know me, if I’m in, I’m in. I can say I am surprised how busy I’ve been and how much time, energy and effort that’s involved. I have such a deeper appreciation for all the years I was at Hendrick Motorsports, such a deep appreciation what it takes to have a functioning race team in this business. It’s no easy feat.”

Johnson confirmed the hiring of Mosley, who will formally take on his new role at Legacy MC in February.

“With my long history working with Bruce and his long history in the sport, we are trying to strengthen our team on the competition side and on the business side in sales and we need people that we know and trust and people who are going to get in and get to work immediately and work hard,” Johnson said.

“Bruce is all of that. We have a demand and need to sell inventory on cars. To really make the economics works, with Bruce’s experience, worth ethic and energy, he’s a great fit for us.”

Mosley, 54, is a former executive at Roush Fenway Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing and most recently president of Violet Defense, who has more than 30 years of experience in sales and building teams.

While Johnson said his ownership role doesn’t provide the same adrenaline rush as being a competitor, “there are parallels.”

“At the end of the day, competition really does define us and our performance does define us and I feel the pressure of that moving in the background in the day-to-day activities of my new role,” he said. “Not only my accountability for the races I’m going to run, but certainly for Erik and Noah and our competition group.

“There’s a lot of growth to be had here and that’s probably what’s exciting me the most – getting involved with a growing program, to have an influence, to have a say, to be a part of building something. That’s a big part of the excitement I have with this opportunity.”

Choosing when to race third entry

Johnson said he hasn’t finalized what races he will do this season beyond the Daytona 500 but he wants his schedule – whether it’s this season or in future years – to be an asset to the organization.

“We want it to benefit the Nos. 42 and 43. We want it to help grow our race team,” he said. “We’re going through a variety of strategies right now in determining the races I run and how I can help develop performance/technology for our race team and how I might help Erik and Noah.

“There are a lot of layers of going into the decisions of the races I run, where I run, how many years I do it. Ultimately, I don’t want this to be a burden or a strain on the organization. We’re trying to be strategic with how we use my car and where we use it, but within all that, I still have the desire to drive.

“I do think it will be multiple years but we’ll have to balance out all the factors.”