R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Qualifying in
02 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
5 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
12 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
18 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
26 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
33 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
40 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
47 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
54 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
61 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
68 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
75 days
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Jimmie Johnson: "I can’t wait to shut-up the keyboard warriors"

shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson: "I can’t wait to shut-up the keyboard warriors"
By:
Aug 31, 2019, 3:38 PM

Nobody wants to see Jimmie Johnson’s winless streak end more than Johnson and missing the NASCAR playoffs won’t change that desire.

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Dent Wizard, Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, and Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry STANLEY
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally Throwback
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Poppy Bank

With two races remaining before the 16-driver playoff field is set in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Johnson is unlikely to make the cut unless he can win this weekend at Darlington, S.C., or the following week at Indianapolis.

Missing the playoffs would be a first for the seven-time Cup series champion who owns 83 career wins but whose last victory came in June 2017 at Dover, Del.

“I don’t know if I used up my luck in 18 years, I’ve had 15 really good ones, and three that I’m not proud of, but the effort has been the same for all those years,” Johnson said Friday at Darlington. 

“I can’t wait to shut-up the keyboard warriors that are out there. The people that are close to me and the people on my race team know the truth. They know the story. They’ve been working hard on it and when you work hard, wins will come. 

“So, that’s where I find my peace. I know all the effort I’ve put into this program and for what my guys have put into the program.”

Struggling for consistency 

Johnson posted consecutive top-five finishes at Chicagoland and Daytona but since then, his best finish has been 15th at Pocono last month.

Johnson’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has shown speed in recent weeks but he has yet to be able to capitalize on it with a strong finish.

“Honestly, the last three or four weeks we’ve been really fast. It’s just getting through a race. We need to have a lot of things go right to win,” he said. “I think we’re closing the gap to the frontrunners. 

“We’re definitely doing it. I feel like we’ve had many top-fives slip away here in the last six to eight weeks which is unfortunate. So, we’ve just got to clean that up and a lot of it falls on me just making mistakes and trying too hard on the track. 

“I need a good clean lap to remind myself every lap here to race the track and not race the competitors and we’ll see how it goes.”

Playoff streak in jeopardy 

So far, so good for Johnson at Darlington.

He was fifth-fastest in Friday’s first practice and 16th-fastest in the final practice. 

“Believe me, I want to keep my playoff streak alive and I want to be a factor in the playoffs. I want to know what the outcome is, but it’s not that I want to hurry up and get through it and have it go away,” Johnson said. 

“I want to race. I want to get out there and earn another victory and earn my way into these playoffs. That’s what we’re all here for. So, my optimism again, comes from that I just know where this team is right now and I know where it’s going. 

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any more time left, but we’re going to finish up the year strong and that brings me a lot of excitement regardless of how the playoffs unfold.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

