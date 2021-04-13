NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Race in
4 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
11 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
18 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
25 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
32 days
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
39 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
46 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
53 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
60 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
67 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
73 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
74 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
81 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
88 days
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
95 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
116 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
123 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
130 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
136 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
144 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
150 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
157 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
165 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
172 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
179 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
186 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
193 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
200 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
207 days
Previous / Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jennifer Jo Cobb to make Cup Series debut at Talladega

By:

NASCAR veteran Jennifer Jo Cobb will make her Cup Series debut later this month at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Jennifer Jo Cobb to make Cup Series debut at Talladega

Cobb, 47, who has made a combined 247 starts in the Xfinity and Truck series, will compete in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 15 Chevrolet in the April 25 GEICO 500.

When Cobb takes the green-flag, she will become just the second female driver in NASCAR history who has competed in all three of NASCAR’s national series.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity with RWR, Cobb said. “I have a long history with RWR and a lot of respect for this organization.

“This team has a lot of heart and reminds me a lot of my small (Truck) team competing against such mammoth organizations. I am proud of what RWR has accomplished and I want nothing more than to make the team and all my sponsors and supporters proud of this effort.”

Last fall, Cobb shattered two records in one weekend by capturing a land speed record in a Cup car clocking more than 223 mph on Friday afternoon in Arkansas.

She followed that up the next day making her way to Talladega where she led 16 laps in the Truck race, becoming the female driver with the most laps led on an oval in one of NASCAR’s top series.

Cobb, has two Xfinity and nine Truck starts at Talladega with a best track finish of 11th in the 2018 Truck race.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Jennifer Jo Cobb
Author Jim Utter

