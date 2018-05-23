Jeffrey Earnhardt to run Coca-Cola 600 with Premium Motorsports

Fourth generation racer Jeffrey Earnhardt is back behind the wheel for NASCAR's longest race this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt, 28, ran the first five races of the 2018 season with StarCom Racing before the two mutually parted ways in March.

He now joins the Jay Robinson-owned Premium Motorsports for his third start in the 600, driving the No. 55 Chevrolet Camaro.

Earnhardt has 63 career Cup starts with his best result coming in the 2018 Daytona 500 where he finished 21st. The car will carry sponsorship from the Black Rifle Coffee Company and Nine Line Apparel. Additionally, in the spirit of Memorial Day Weekend, the names of 617 men and women who lost their lives in service to the USA will adorn the hood of the race car.

Premium Motorsports fields both the No. 15 and No. 55 in the Cup Series. Ross Chastain will be Earnhardt's teammate in the sister car this weekend.