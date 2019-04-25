Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jeffrey Earnhardt hoping to add to family's legacy at Talladega

shares
comments
Jeffrey Earnhardt hoping to add to family's legacy at Talladega
By:
30m ago

Jeffrey Earnhardt’s resurgent NASCAR season takes another big step this weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Jeffrey Earnhardt, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Extreme Concepts/iK9
Jeffrey Earnhardt, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Extreme Concepts/iK9
Jeffrey Earnhardt, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra iK9
Jeffrey Earnhardt, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra iK9 leads
Race winner Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Dale Earnhardt leads
Dale Earnhardt Jr. with Dale Earnhardt's rookie car
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads the pack

For the first time in his career, Earnhardt will pull double duty, competing both in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race and Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event.

On Saturday, Earnhardt – the 29-year-old grandson of the late seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – will make his third start of the season with Joe Gibbs Racing, driving the No. 18 Toyota.

In his three previous starts this season, Earnhardt has finished 15th, sixth and eighth, including leading 29 laps in the season-opener at Daytona.

On Sunday, Earnhardt will make his Cup debut with the Xtreme Concepts Racing, driving the No. 81 Toyota. The team has a technical alliance with JGR.

Xtreme Concepts Inc., owned by Landon Ash, is an existing sponsor of JGR and sponsoring Earnhardt’s nine Xfinity races as well as several others with drivers at JGR this season.

Read Also:

“Double duty will definitely be a new experience for me, but it’s something we’ve been preparing for,” Earnhardt said. “The JGR cars have been fast every race.

“We’ve seen Kyle (Busch) go out and absolutely dominate in the No. 18, and we’ve been able to pull out some really great runs. So, I’m excited to have another shot at it, especially after doing so well at Daytona.

“The Cup race will be a bit different. The Xtreme Concepts team is still new and it’s only our first Cup start this year, but we’ve had a lot of help from Joe Gibbs Racing to prepare.”

Conquering Talladega

Talladega’s history is filled with highlights from the Earnhardt family.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. won six Cup races and one Xfinity race at Talladega while Dale Sr. set the bar with 10 Cup victories and one Xfinity win.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega will be Jeffrey’s first at the superspeedway since May 2, 2015, when he finished 12th driving for Viva Motorsports. It will also be his first Cup start since last October at Kansas.

“Talladega has always been a special place, not just for me, but the whole Earnhardt family. We’ve all seen the success my grandfather and uncle have had there. For the most part, it’s treated me well,” Jeffrey Earnhardt said.

“There’s something different about Talladega. The fans are so emotionally connected to what is going on, and the feeling you get when you pull into this huge track with all of the campers and people in the infield. You’ll never see or feel that anywhere else.

“I think knowing the family history and what they were both able to accomplish definitely adds to that feeling for me.”

Next article
Power wants shots in Supercars at Bathurst, NASCAR on an oval

Previous article

Power wants shots in Supercars at Bathurst, NASCAR on an oval

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Jeffrey Earnhardt
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ricciardo won back 1000 euro bet with Marko
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo won back 1000 euro bet with Marko

33m ago
Ferrari reveals upgrades to 2019 F1 car Article
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals upgrades to 2019 F1 car

Vettel explains mysterious 'we had it' radio remark Article
Formula 1

Vettel explains mysterious 'we had it' radio remark

Latest videos
Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Apr 2, 2019
NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Mar 28, 2019

News in depth
Jeffrey Earnhardt hoping to add to family's legacy at Talladega
NASCAR Cup

Jeffrey Earnhardt hoping to add to family's legacy at Talladega

Power wants shots in Supercars at Bathurst, NASCAR on an oval
IndyCar

Power wants shots in Supercars at Bathurst, NASCAR on an oval

Roundtable: What to expect with new rules for Talladega
NASCAR Cup

Roundtable: What to expect with new rules for Talladega

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.