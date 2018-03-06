Jeff Gordon leads list of 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees

Jeff Gordon, a four-time champion in what is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, headlines the newest list of Hall of Fame nominees.

The list of 20 nominees for the Class of 2019 includes five first-time nominees. The list includes drivers, car owners, crew chiefs and engine builders.

Gordon, who now serves as a Fox Sports NASCAR TV analyst, won 93 races in the Cup series and four series championships. Gordon, 46, started his career in what was then the Busch Series with Hugh Connerty Racing, followed by Bill Davis Racing, winning three races, and began racing full-time in the Cup Series for Hendrick Motorsports in 1993.

This was his first year he was eligible to be nominated.

The other first-time nominees are John Holman and Ralph Moody, the co-owners of legendary Holman-Moody Racing who won two Cup titles with driver David Pearson; Kirk Shelmerdine, who won four Cup series championships as a crew chief; and Harry Gant, who won 18 Cup series races, including a pair of Southern 500s.

The nominees were selected by a nominating committee consisting of representatives from NASCAR, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks and the media. The committee’s votes were tabulated by accounting firm EY.

From the list of 20 nominees, five inductees will be elected by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel, which includes a nationwide fan vote on NASCAR.com. Voting Day for the 2019 class will be May 23.

NASCAR also announced five nominees for the Landmark Award. They are Barney Hall, Jim Hunter, Ralph Seagraves, Janet Guthrie and Alvin Hawkins.

The 20 nominees for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame:

Davey Allison, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the 1992 Daytona 500

Buddy Baker, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500

Red Farmer, three-time Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion

Ray Fox, legendary engine builder, crew chief and car owner

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR premier series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Joe Gibbs, combined for nine car owner championships in premier and XFINITY series

Jeff Gordon, four-time champion and winner of 93 NASCAR premier series races

John Holman, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR premier series championship crew chief

Alan Kulwicki, 1992 NASCAR premier series champion

Bobby Labonte, won a championship in both the premier series and XFINITY Series

Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR west series champion

Ralph Moody, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

Roger Penske, combined for four car owner championships in premier and XFINITY series

Larry Phillips, only five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Jack Roush, five-time car owner champion in NASCAR’s three national series

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Kirk Shelmerdine, winner of four NASCAR premier series championships as a crew chief

Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships

Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR premier series championships as an engine builder