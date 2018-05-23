Jeff Gordon leads 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

Jeff Gordon, a four-time champion in what is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, leads the five-member NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Gordon, who now serves as a Fox Sports NASCAR TV analyst, won 93 races in the Cup series and four series championships (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2001).

Gordon, 46, started his career in what was then the Busch Series with Hugh Connerty Racing, followed by Bill Davis Racing, winning three races, and began racing full-time in the Cup Series for Hendrick Motorsports in 1993.

This was his first year he was eligible to be nominated. Gordon was named on 96% percent of the ballots in Wednesday’s Hall voting.

Also elected to the Class of 2019:

Jack Roush, owner of Roush Fenway Racing and five-time car owner champion in NASCAR’s three national series;

Roger Penske, owner of Team Penske and winner of four car owner championships in the Cup and Xfinity series a driver’s title with Brad Keselowski in 2012;

The late Davey Allison, who won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the 1992 Daytona 500; and

The late Alan Kulwicki, Wisconsin short track ace and 1992 champion of NASCAR’s premier series with a self-owned team.

In addition, Jim Hunter, longtime NASCAR executive and former president of Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, was elected the winner of the Landmark Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to NASCAR.

The 2019 Class will be inducted on Feb. 1, 2019.

Utter’s vote

Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor of Motorsport.com, is among the members of the voting panel which selects inductees to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

This was his original five-member ballot:

Gordon

Roush

Buddy Baker

Penske

Joe Gibbs.

Utter also voted Hunter for the Landmark Award.