NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

J.D. Gibbs Legacy Fund established in honor of JGR co-founder

21h ago

J.D. Gibbs, 49, passed away this past weekend after a lengthy battle with a degenerative neurological disease.

J.D. Gibbs
Tony Stewart, Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet shares a laugh with J.D. Gibbs
J.D. Gibbs arrives at the 2005 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Championship Party At Marquee
Race winner Matt Kenseth, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and J.D. Gibbs

The Gibbs family has established the 'J.D. Gibbs Legacy Fund' following his passing on January 12th.

The website reads: "In lieu of flowers, the Gibbs family requests support for an important campaign that has been established in honor of J.D. and his passion for the Young Life Ministry, which he served as a member of the National Board. Please read J.D.'s Young Life story and consider giving to the J.D. Gibbs Legacy Fund."

You can donate online HERE or make out a check to the following:

Young Life/J.D. Gibbs Legacy Fund.

c/o Joe Gibbs Racing

13415 Reese Blvd. West

Huntersville, NC 28078

Additionally, J.D.'s memorial service will be held on the morning of January 25th at the John M. Belk Arena, Davidson College. 

More details can be found at jdgibbslegacy.com.

Series NASCAR Cup

