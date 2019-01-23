Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jamie McMurray to run The Clash at Daytona

shares
comments
Jamie McMurray to run The Clash at Daytona
Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
1h ago

In addition to contesting the 61st running of the Daytona 500, Jamie McMurray will also compete in the annual exhibition race known as The Clash.

McMurray, 42, has added The Clash to his 2019 plans. The former Daytona 500 winner is also a two-time runner-up in the exhibition race, but has to yet to win it in 12 previous appearances. His 2010 victory in the 500 is what makes him eligibile for The Clash.

"I am looking forward to getting back in the car at Daytona and to have AdventHealth onboard with us for this race," McMurray said in a release. "We have had a great relationship with everyone at AdventHealth over the last several years. It means a lot to have them partner with us on this special event. With everything that they have going on at Daytona International Speedway throughout Speedweeks, both as presenting sponsor and with their Fan Injector, I am very happy to be a part of it all”.

AdventHealth, the presenting sponsor of Speedweeks, will serve as the primary sponsor on his No. 40 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, which has partnered with Chip Ganassi Racing for the season-opener.

"Jamie McMurray has proven to be very successful at Daytona International Speedway, having won the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Daytona 500 and the Coke Zero Sugar 400," said David Banks, Chief Strategy Officer, AdventHealth. "As a person, Jamie McMurray aligns very well with the AdventHealth brand. He is a family man, into an active healthy lifestyle, wholesome, and an all-around good guy.”

Read Also:

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Jamie McMurray
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

Red zone: trending stories

McLaren presents extreme 2050 grand prix concept
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren presents extreme 2050 grand prix concept

3h ago
Top drivers Article
Formula 1

Top drivers "desperately missing" coaches – Stewart

Honda unveils 2019 liveries for Marquez and Lorenzo Article
MotoGP

Honda unveils 2019 liveries for Marquez and Lorenzo

Latest videos
StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number 01:32
NASCAR Cup

StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number

Dec 18, 2018
Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3 03:48
NASCAR Cup

Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3

Dec 6, 2018

News in depth
Jimmie Johnson isn't done,
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson isn't done, "can’t wait to win and win often"

Jamie McMurray to run The Clash at Daytona
NASCAR Cup

Jamie McMurray to run The Clash at Daytona

Chad Knaus:
NASCAR Cup

Chad Knaus: "I can't change who I am" working with William Byron

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.