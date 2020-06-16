James Davison to make NASCAR oval debut at Talladega

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Talladega / Breaking news

James Davison to make NASCAR oval debut at Talladega

shares
comments
James Davison to make NASCAR oval debut at Talladega
By:
Jun 16, 2020, 6:03 PM

Australian racer James Davison will join the NASCAR Cup Series field at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

Davison will pilot the No. 77 Spire Motorsports OILFIRE Chevrolet in his NASCAR oval debut.

The 33-year-old driver has four previous starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, all on road courses. His career-best result came at Mid-Ohio in 2017 where he finished fourth. This will be his Cup Series debut and his first stock car race on an oval.

Davison is a veteran of five Indianapolis 500s, placing as high as 12th in 2019.

Spire Motorsports has run several different drivers this year including Ross Chastain, Reed Sorenson, J.J Yeley, Garrett Smithley and B.J. McLeod. The team won last year's July Daytona race with Justin Haley when the event was called early due to rain.

 

 

Next article
30,000 NASCAR fans will be permitted to attend All-Star Race

Previous article

30,000 NASCAR fans will be permitted to attend All-Star Race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega
Drivers James Davison
Teams Spire Motorsports
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending

1
Esports

rFactor boss explains Verstappen and Alonso Le Mans issues

1h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo completes Renault F1 test in Austria

56m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari set to bring engine, gearbox updates to Austria

4
Le Mans

Top 10 Le Mans 24 Hours heartbreaks

3h
5
NASCAR Cup

James Davison to make NASCAR oval debut at Talladega

36m

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

James Davison to make NASCAR oval debut at Talladega
NAS

James Davison to make NASCAR oval debut at Talladega

30,000 NASCAR fans will be permitted to attend All-Star Race
NAS

30,000 NASCAR fans will be permitted to attend All-Star Race

Dale Earnhardt Jr “loves” rivalries like Elliott, Logano
NAS

Dale Earnhardt Jr “loves” rivalries like Elliott, Logano

The NASCAR All-Star Race is moving to Bristol for 2020
NAS

The NASCAR All-Star Race is moving to Bristol for 2020

Reddick scores career-best Cup finish, despite last-lap gaffe
NAS

Reddick scores career-best Cup finish, despite last-lap gaffe

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.