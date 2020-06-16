James Davison to make NASCAR oval debut at Talladega

Davison will pilot the No. 77 Spire Motorsports OILFIRE Chevrolet in his NASCAR oval debut.

The 33-year-old driver has four previous starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, all on road courses. His career-best result came at Mid-Ohio in 2017 where he finished fourth. This will be his Cup Series debut and his first stock car race on an oval.

Davison is a veteran of five Indianapolis 500s, placing as high as 12th in 2019.

Spire Motorsports has run several different drivers this year including Ross Chastain, Reed Sorenson, J.J Yeley, Garrett Smithley and B.J. McLeod. The team won last year's July Daytona race with Justin Haley when the event was called early due to rain.