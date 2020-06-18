NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
3 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
10 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
14 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
23 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
44 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
49 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
56 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
63 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
69 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
79 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
83 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
90 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
98 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
105 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
112 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
119 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
126 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
133 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
140 days
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

James Davison's Cup debut deferred to Pocono

James Davison's Cup debut deferred to Pocono
By:
Jun 18, 2020, 5:15 PM

Earlier this week, Spire Motorsports announced that James Davison would make his NASCAR Cup Series debut with the team at Talladega Superspeedway.

Davison has never competed in a NASCAR race at an oval before and due to the lack of practice with the sport's abbreviated weekend schedules, his approval to race Sunday has been reconsidered.

The Australian racer tweeted: "I have been contacted by NASCAR and informed that although I was previously approved to race, they had to reconsider their position on Superspeedways, given there won't be practice prior to Sunday's race at Talladega.

"I was pumped about the opportunity to take the green flag, however I fully understand and appreciate NASCAR's position. I'm approved to race next weekend at Pocono and equally thrilled to make my series debut there."

B.J. McLeod will drive the car at Talladega in his place.

eNASCAR Heat Pro League heads to Iowa for Round 7
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

