Jackman for Chris Buescher injured early in STP 500

Chris Buescher's jackman was injured early in STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Zach Young, crewman for Chris Buescher, driver of the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, was injured during the competition caution on Lap 50 of the STP 500.

Young, who works as the jackman for the team, was clipped by the No. 32 car driven by Matt DiBenedetto during the caution and was sent to the infield care center for evaluation.

During the break at the end of Stage 1, the crossover gate was opened and Young was transported to a local hospital, via ambulance.

Evan Marchal, fueler for the No. 47 A.J. Allmendinger, will fill in the rest of the race.

Team officials said Young was awake and alert when he was transported to the hospital.