Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy.
NASCAR Cup Martinsville Breaking news

Jackman for Chris Buescher injured early in STP 500

Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bush's Beans
By: Tim Southers, NASCAR PR Manager
26/03/2018 07:14

Chris Buescher's jackman was injured early in STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Zach Young, crewman for Chris Buescher, driver of the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, was injured during the competition caution on Lap 50 of the STP 500.

Young, who works as the jackman for the team, was clipped by the No. 32 car driven by Matt DiBenedetto during the caution and was sent to the infield care center for evaluation.

During the break at the end of Stage 1, the crossover gate was opened and Young was transported to a local hospital, via ambulance. 

Evan Marchal, fueler for the No. 47 A.J. Allmendinger, will fill in the rest of the race.

Team officials said Young was awake and alert when he was transported to the hospital.

About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville
Track Martinsville Speedway
Drivers Chris Buescher
Teams JTG Daugherty Racing
Article type Breaking news
