© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jack Roush confirms that Trevor Bayne will not return in 2019

Jack Roush confirms that Trevor Bayne will not return in 2019
Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
Sep 13, 2018, 2:00 AM

Team owner Jack Roush revealed to SiriusXM's Claire B. Lang Wednesday evening that Trevor Bayne will not return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2019.

Bayne has been driving for RFR at the Cup level since 2015. He has yet to win a Cup race with the organization, scoring four top fives in the last four seasons. Earlier this year, it was announced that the 27-year-old would split driving duties behind the wheel of the No. 6 car with former series champion Matt Kenseth.

“We’re making a search,” RFR team owner Jack Roush told Claire B. Lang in the SiriusXM interview. “We are in negotiations with drivers right now that would drive the 6 car next year. I think the decision’s been made. I don’t want to be breaking the story here, but I think the decision’s been made and it's been announced that Trevor (Bayne) is not going to be in the car next year.

"But who we’re talking to and how close we are in those negotiations, I’m not inclined to say, based on the fact that we are negotiating.

Bayne's best result this year came in his most recent start at Bristol Motor Speedway, finishing 11th. However, Kenseth has yet to finish any better than 12th in the ten races he has spent behind the wheel this season.

As for who will replace Bayne in 2019, that remains uncertain. Jack Roush would only say, “I want a driver that can be fast ... be fast and win."

 

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Cup
Drivers Trevor Bayne
Teams Roush Fenway Racing
Author Nick DeGroot
Article type Breaking news

