Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup DoverNASCAR CupDoverMore events
NASCAR Cup Analysis

Is a report of a possible NASCAR sale as stunning as it seems?

0 shares
Is a report of a possible NASCAR sale as stunning as it seems?
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Menards/Richmond Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwi
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Fusion
Race action
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing Toyota lead the field to green
Race action
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro AXALTA, Harrison Rhodes, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Industrial Construction Experts, Inc, and Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Auto-Owners Insurance
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
Monster Energy logo
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Caramel
The starting grid
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Busch Beer
Get alerts
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
08/05/2018 03:15

News on Monday that NASCAR had secured the help of investment firm to investigate a possible sale was considered a “bombshell,” but was it?

It depends on who you ask, or how much you pay attention to other forms of media.

While Reuters’ report on Monday was the first to specifically name the company – Goldman Sachs – with whom NASCAR was reportedly working to gauge interest in a sale, a local TV station in Charlotte, N.C., first raised the prospect of a sale in January during the annual Media Tour.

Read Also:

In its report, “Could NASCAR be in play for a new owner?,” WBTV Charlotte spoke with former Charlotte Motor Speedway executive H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler about rumors of a possible sale and he actually brought up the prospect there could be those on “Wall Street” that may be interested for the right price.

WBTV’s report never picked up any traction, however. Perhaps it was because the station’s request for comment from

NASCAR came with a stern, “not for sale” answer.

NASCAR officials have made no such on-the-record rebuttal this week to the Reuters’ report or to the multitude of media that have inquired since it first appeared. So far, every request has been met with a simple “no comment.”

News of possible sale surprising to those within NASCAR

Within the industry, however, many find it surprising that the current France family members would actually consider a sale.

Not to mention, it was less than two weeks ago that France family patriarch, Jim France, announced in a news conference in Talladega, Ala., that NASCAR would be purchasing the ARCA Racing Series in a deal that will be completed by 2020.

“This is my 38th year in NASCAR and I’ve never even heard rumblings of anything like this,” said former NASCAR crew chief and now Fox TV analyst, Larry McReynolds, on Monday’s “Race Hub” show.

“I pride myself on keeping my ear to the ground when I’m at the track, but I had not heard any rumors whatsoever over the last few weeks or months or since this season started.”

Labonte calls it a "shock"

Bobby Labonte, a former champion in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, echoed McReynolds’ comments on the show.

“I have been in that NASCAR hauler several times and have had talks with the France family at different times in my career, and this is definitely a shock,” Labonte said.

“I’ve never heard this talked about or even had any inclination about it. As long as I’ve been around the sport, I’d never heard about it. This is news to me.”

While many have cited NASCAR’s declining TV and at-track attendance numbers, live sports content with a dedicated audience is till the lifeblood of TV sports networks.

When it comes to online streaming of content and other digital content platforms, NASCAR lags behind some of its professional sports brethren.

There remains an opportunity for a potential investor to re-invest in the sport in hopes of re-engaging its once sizable viewing audience.

No reason to be nervous

It shouldn’t be surprising the France family is interested in determining whether there remains a market for its product. Determining its potential worth and actually pulling the trigger on a sale are two very different things, however.

Still, there is little reason for fans or even participants to be nervous of this week’s news.

“Sometimes change is what we need. Sometimes when we stay the same, we stay stale and don’t grow,” McReynolds said. “Sometimes change can be good.”

Drivers are likely to remain focused on the business at hand, Labonte said.

“Maybe there are car owners or track owners thinking about it more, but as far as drivers go, I think NASCAR racing will continue whether it’s with a different owner or not,” he said. “As a driver, I’m still racing week-in and week-out, going for a championship or a win.”

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Article type Analysis
0 shares
To the NASCAR Cup main page
NASCAR Cup DoverNASCAR CupDoverMore events