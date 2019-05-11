Inspection failures send 11 Cup cars to the rear at Kansas

Friday’s original qualifying results saw Stewart-Haas Racing cars claim the first two rows of the Digital Ally 400 but that will change after Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez – who qualified second and fourth, respectively – were among the 11 cars who failed inspection Saturday afternoon.

All 11 will have to start the race from the rear of the field and lost their official starting position.

In addition to Almirola and Suarez, they include Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ty Dillon, Michael McDowell, Landon Cassill, Timmy Hill and Joey Gase.

Elliott, Logano and Larson all failed twice before being cleared and each of them had a crew member ejected from the race.

SHR driver Kevin Harvick will start from the pole, trying to replicate his spring win at Kansas of a year ago. He is still looking for his first win of the 2019 season.