NASCAR Indianapolis complete weekend schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, September 6th

1:05 p.m. Xfinity Series practice (Streaming on NBC Sports)

3:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice (Streaming on NBC Sports)

Saturday, September 7th

11:05 a.m. Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

1:30 p.m. Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. Xfinity Series race (Green flag at 3:19 p.m.) (NBCSN)

Sunday, September 8th

10:35 a.m. Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

2 p.m. Cup Series race (Green flag at 2:23 p.m.) (NBC)