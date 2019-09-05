NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
First practice in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Indianapolis complete weekend schedule

shares
comments
NASCAR Indianapolis complete weekend schedule
Sep 5, 2019, 11:33 PM

NASCAR heads to the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 2019 Brickyard 400, which serves as the regular season finale where the playoff grid is officially set.

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, September 6th

1:05 p.m. Xfinity Series practice (Streaming on NBC Sports)

3:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice (Streaming on NBC Sports)

Saturday, September 7th

11:05 a.m. Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

1:30 p.m. Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. Xfinity Series race (Green flag at 3:19 p.m.) (NBCSN)

Sunday, September 8th

10:35 a.m. Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

2 p.m. Cup Series race (Green flag at 2:23 p.m.) (NBC)

 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY

Race hub

Indianapolis

Indianapolis

6 Sep - 8 Sep
First practice Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First practice Sat 7 Sep
16:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 7 Sep
18:30
13:30
Qualifying Sun 8 Sep
15:35
10:35
Race Sun 8 Sep
19:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

