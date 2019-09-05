NASCAR Indianapolis complete weekend schedule
Sep 5, 2019, 11:33 PM
NASCAR heads to the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 2019 Brickyard 400, which serves as the regular season finale where the playoff grid is officially set.
The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).
Friday, September 6th
1:05 p.m. Xfinity Series practice (Streaming on NBC Sports)
3:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice (Streaming on NBC Sports)
Saturday, September 7th
11:05 a.m. Cup Series practice (NBCSN)
12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)
1:30 p.m. Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)
3 p.m. Xfinity Series race (Green flag at 3:19 p.m.) (NBCSN)
Sunday, September 8th
10:35 a.m. Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)
2 p.m. Cup Series race (Green flag at 2:23 p.m.) (NBC)
Race hub
6 Sep - 8 Sep
First practice Starts in
1 day
|First practice
|Sat 7 Sep
|
16:05
11:05
|Final practice
|Sat 7 Sep
|
18:30
13:30
|Qualifying
|Sun 8 Sep
|
15:35
10:35
|Race
|Sun 8 Sep
|
19:00
14:00
