How to watch NASCAR in San Diego: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
NASCAR takes on Naval Base Coronado for the very first time, constructing a new street circuit on the active military base
No. 12 Team Penske Ford of Ryan Blaney, displayed on the deck of the USS Midway
Photo by: San Diego Union Tribune via Getty Images
NASCAR is racing at an active military base this weekend, and the newly built 3.4-mile street course at Naval Base Coronado is sure to be a challenge unlike anything the sport has ever faced before.
Shane van Gisbergen enters as the clear favorite, winning six of the last seven road/street courses on the schedule.
Last weekend, Denny Hamlin won his third consecutive Cup race, and now sits alone in ninth on the all-time wins list with 64 career victories. This winning streak has brought him to within 20 points of championship leader Tyler Reddick.
Christopher Bell, who is racing with a fractured left wrist after a 63G crash at Michigan, will have Brent Crews on standby this weekend.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at San Diego, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
You can also CLICK HERE to find additional details within our official San Diego viewer's guide.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at San Diego weekend schedule?
Friday, June 19
12:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- N/A
1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- N/A
2:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
3:30pm EST- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP
5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- PRIME VIDEO
7:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race -- FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, June 20
1:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP
2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO
5:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race -- THE CW NETWORK
Sunday, June 21
2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- PRIME VIDEO
4:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series race -- PRIME VIDEO
Shane van Gisbergen looks on as a U.S. Navy service member drives the NASCAR San Diego course on simulator
Photo by: Orlando Ramirez Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego?
- Date: Sunday, June 21
- TV start time: 2:30pm EST
- Green flag: 4:00pm EST
- Laps: 75 laps
- Stages: 20 / 20 / 35
- Sets of tires: 6 sets
- TV channel: PRIME VIDEO | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
San Diego track construction
Photo by: Orlando Ramirez Getty Images
Who is competing in the Anduril 250?
There are 39 entries with three open entries -- Trackhouse's Project 91 program is back with ex-F1 driver Kevin Magnussen making his NASCAR debut. 23XI Racing and Legacy Motor Club are bringing additional cars for Corey Heim in the No. 67 and Jimmie Johnson in the No. 84
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|67
|Corey Heim
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|91
|Kevin Magnussen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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