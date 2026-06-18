How to watch NASCAR in San Diego: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR is racing at an active military base this weekend, and the newly built 3.4-mile street course at Naval Base Coronado is sure to be a challenge unlike anything the sport has ever faced before.

Shane van Gisbergen enters as the clear favorite, winning six of the last seven road/street courses on the schedule.

Last weekend, Denny Hamlin won his third consecutive Cup race, and now sits alone in ninth on the all-time wins list with 64 career victories. This winning streak has brought him to within 20 points of championship leader Tyler Reddick.

Christopher Bell, who is racing with a fractured left wrist after a 63G crash at Michigan, will have Brent Crews on standby this weekend.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at San Diego, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

You can also CLICK HERE to find additional details within our official San Diego viewer's guide.

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What is the NASCAR at San Diego weekend schedule?

Friday, June 19

12:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- N/A

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck practice -- N/A

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR Truck qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

3:30pm EST- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- PRIME VIDEO

7:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 20

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race -- THE CW NETWORK

Sunday, June 21

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- PRIME VIDEO

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series race -- PRIME VIDEO

Shane van Gisbergen looks on as a U.S. Navy service member drives the NASCAR San Diego course on simulator Photo by: Orlando Ramirez Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego?

Date: Sunday, June 21

Sunday, June 21 TV start time: 2:30pm EST

2:30pm EST Green flag: 4:00pm EST

4:00pm EST Laps: 75 laps

75 laps Stages: 20 / 20 / 35

20 / 20 / 35 Sets of tires: 6 sets

sets TV channel: PRIME VIDEO | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

PRIME VIDEO | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX

In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

San Diego track construction Photo by: Orlando Ramirez Getty Images

Who is competing in the Anduril 250?

There are 39 entries with three open entries -- Trackhouse's Project 91 program is back with ex-F1 driver Kevin Magnussen making his NASCAR debut. 23XI Racing and Legacy Motor Club are bringing additional cars for Corey Heim in the No. 67 and Jimmie Johnson in the No. 84

Open entries italicized