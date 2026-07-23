How to watch NASCAR at Indianapolis: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
It's Brickyard 400 weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IRP, and all three national divisions (and ARCA) are racing
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Justin Casterline / Getty Images
NASCAR heads to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a crown jewel event in the Brickyard 400. The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series will join Cup at IMS, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA will be competing at nearby IRP.
Joey Logano earned his first win of the season last weekend, dominating at North Wilkesboro by leading 323 of 450 laps. Bubba Wallace, who is so far winless this year, is the defending winner of the Brickyard 400.
Denny Hamlin is hoping to become just the fifth driver to achieve NASCAR's Grand Slam with a win at IMS, and he enters the weekend as the championship leader.
Indianapolis is the final Cup race for the TNT Sports broadcast, and it plays host the the finals of the In-Season Challenge. Todd Gilliland and Ryan Blaney will face one another in the fight for the $1 million prize.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Indianapolis, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at Indianapolis weekend schedule?
Friday, July 24
12:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP
1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
4:05pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
5:30pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race at IRP [150 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
8:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck race at IRP [200 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, July 25
12:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP
1:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race at IMS [100 laps] -- THE CW NETWORK
Sunday, July 26
1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- TNT / HBO MAX
2:20pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [160 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis?
- Date: Sunday, July 26
- TV start time: 1:00pm EST
- Green flag: 2:20pm EST
- Laps: 160 laps
- Stages: 50 / 50 / 60
- Sets of tires: 11 sets
- TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras
- Radio: IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
General view
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
Who is competing in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis?
There are 39 entries, including three open teams: The No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevy with Casey Mears, the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota with Corey Heim, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevy with Daniel Dye.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|62
|Casey Meard
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|67
|Corey Heim
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78
|Daniel Dye
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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