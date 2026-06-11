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NASCAR Cup Pocono

How to watch NASCAR at Pocono: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR takes on the 'Tricky Triangle' this weekend, and we have all the information you need in order to watch

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
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General view

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

NASCAR is taking on Pocono for the 16th round of the 2026 Cup season. Along with the top division, the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series will also be racing this weekend.

Denny Hamlin earned his 63rd career win last weekend at Michigan, matching Kyle Busch on the all-time wins list. Hamlin paid tribute to the fallen NASCAR legend with a special flag after the race.

Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, who is still looking for his first win of the 2026 season, is the defending winner at Pocono Raceway. 

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Pocono, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Pocono weekend schedule?

Friday, June 12

12:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A 

1:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A 

3:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race [60 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 13

10:30am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series practice -- CW APP

11:35am EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series qualifying -- CW APP

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- PRIME VIDEO 

2:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO 

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series race [100 laps] -- THE CW

Sunday, June 14

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR pre-race show -- PRIME VIDEO

3:00 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race at Pocono [160 laps] -- PRIME VIDEO

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono?

  • Date: Sunday, June 13
  • TV start time: 2:00pm EST
  • Green flag: 3:21 pm EST 
  • Laps: 160 laps 
  • Stages: 30 / 65 / 65
  • Sets of tires: 7 sets 
  • TV channel: PRIME VIDEO | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
General view

General view

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Who is competing in the Great American Getaway 400?

There are 38 entries with two open entries -- Daniel Dye in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, and Casey Mears in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet.

Despite suffering a fractured wrist in a crash at Michigan, Bell will be racing this weekend. Richard Childress recently confirmed that Austin Hill will be in the renumbered No. 33 entry for the remainder of the season after the tragic passing of Kyle Busch.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
62 Casey Mears Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
78 Daniel Dye Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized

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