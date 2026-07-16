How to watch NASCAR at North Wilkesboro: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
Fo the the first time in 30 years, there will be a points-paying NASCAR Cup race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Brad Keselowski, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
NASCAR is holding a points-paying Cup race North Wilkesboro for the first time in 30 years, and the track spent the last three years as the host for the All-Star Race.
Ryan Blaney just earned a dramatic win at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta), while Christopher Bell won the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro last year.
At Atlanta, Tyler Reddick closed back in to within 24pts of Denny Hamlin in the fight for the championship lead. Erik Jones remains on the Chase bubble in 16th, eight points clear of Joey Logano.
North Wilkesboro is also the semi-finals for the In-Season Challenge, with four drivers still in the hunt for the $1 million prize. Underdog Todd Gilliland will face Chase Elliott, while Bell and Blaney will face off against one another. The final two drivers will go head-to-head for the prize money in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Drivers will have softer bumpers this weekend as well as teams were instructed to remove the bumper form. This will be the first Cup race featuring the change.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Nashville, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.
Recent Headlines
What is the NASCAR at Nashville weekend schedule?
Friday, July 17
2:00pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
3:05pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
6:00pm EST -- CARS Tour Late Model races -- FLO RACING
Saturday, July 18
12:48pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Truck race [250 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1
5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
6:10pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
Sunday, July 19
6:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- TNT / HBO MAX
7:14pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [450 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX
General view
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville?
- Date: Sunday, July 19
- TV start time: 6:00pm EST
- Green flag: 7:14pm EST
- Laps: 450 laps
- Stages: 80 / 185 / 185
- Sets of tires: 9 sets
- TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Atmosphere of All-Star Race
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
Who is competing in the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro?
There are 37 entries, including one open team via the No. 66 with of Chad Finchum.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|66
|Chad Finchum
|Garage 66
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized
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