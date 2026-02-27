How to watch 2026 NASCAR at COTA: Weekend schedule, entry list, start time, TV

Tyler Reddick leads the championship standings after winning the first two races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season, following up his Daytona 500 triumph with a fender-less victory at Atlanta.

NASCAR now travels to the Circuit of the Americas where Shane van Gisbergen hopes to continue his road course dominance after winning the last five road/street courses on the schedule. However, COTA eluded him in 2025, and Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the event.

This week in the news, the lawsuit between Joe Gibbs Racing and its ex-competition director Chris Gabehart is escalating as he pushes back against JGR's claims. In another lawsuit, Pacific Life Insurance and the Busch family have reached a settlement.

NASCAR also revealed a radical new format for the 2026 All-Star Race, which heads to Dover for the very first time.

Richard Childress Racing announced that Austin Hill will run a partial schedule in the Cup Series this year, and JR Motorsports revealed that Lee Pulliam will make his NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series debut with the team at Martinsville. 13-year-old Keelan Harvick (son of 2014 Cup champion Kevin) has signed a driver development deal with Toyota.

What is the NASCAR at COTA weekend schedule?

Friday, February 27

5pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice practice -- CW App

6pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice qualifying -- CW App

Saturday, February 28

10am EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- PRIME VIDEO

11am EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO

3pm EST --NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race (65 laps) -- The CW

Sunday, March 1

2:30pm -- NASCAR RaceDay pre-race show -- FOX

3:49 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race green flag at COTA (95 laps) -- FOX

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at COTA?

Date: Sunday, March 1

Sunday, March 1 TV start time: 2:30pm EST

2:30pm EST Green flag: 3:49pm EST

3:49pm EST Laps: 95 laps

95 laps Stages: 20 / 25 / 50

20 / 25 / 50 TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX

In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing at the Circuit of the Americas?

There are 36 chartered entries and one open entry for the Cup race. Reigning NASCAR O'Reilly Series champion Jesse Love will pilot the #33 for Richard Childress Racing.

In the O'Reilly race, all three Trackhouse Racing Cup drivers plan to take part with Shane van Gisbergen (#9) and Connor Zilisch (#1) driving for JR Motorsports, while Ross Chastain will compete for Jordan Anderson Racing (#32). They, along with Love, are the only drivers pulling double duty this weekend at COTA.

