NASCAR Cup Circuit of the Americas

How to watch 2026 NASCAR at COTA: Weekend schedule, entry list, start time, TV

The first of four road courses on the 2026 NASCAR Cup schedule is just ahead as the top two divisions arrive at the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend

Nick DeGroot
Published:
Tyler Reddick leads the championship standings after winning the first two races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season, following up his Daytona 500 triumph with a fender-less victory at Atlanta.

NASCAR now travels to the Circuit of the Americas where Shane van Gisbergen hopes to continue his road course dominance after winning the last five road/street courses on the schedule. However, COTA eluded him in 2025, and Christopher Bell is the defending winner of the event.

This week in the news, the lawsuit between Joe Gibbs Racing and its ex-competition director Chris Gabehart is escalating as he pushes back against JGR's claims. In another lawsuit, Pacific Life Insurance and the Busch family have reached a settlement.

NASCAR also revealed a radical new format for the 2026 All-Star Race, which heads to Dover for the very first time.

Richard Childress Racing announced that Austin Hill will run a partial schedule in the Cup Series this year, and JR Motorsports revealed that Lee Pulliam will make his NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series debut with the team at Martinsville. 13-year-old Keelan Harvick (son of 2014 Cup champion Kevin) has signed a driver development deal with Toyota.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch the action from COTA, from the weekend schedule to where and how to watch, and even the full entry list.

What is the NASCAR at COTA weekend schedule?

Friday, February 27

5pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice practice -- CW App

6pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice qualifying -- CW App

Saturday, February 28

10am EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- PRIME VIDEO

11am EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO

3pm EST --NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race (65 laps) -- The CW

Sunday, March 1

2:30pm -- NASCAR RaceDay pre-race show -- FOX

3:49 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race green flag at COTA (95 laps) -- FOX

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at COTA?

  • Date: Sunday, March 1
  • TV start time: 2:30pm EST
  • Green flag: 3:49pm EST 
  • Laps: 95 laps 
  • Stages: 20 / 25 / 50
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing at the Circuit of the Americas?

There are 36 chartered entries and one open entry for the Cup race. Reigning NASCAR O'Reilly Series champion Jesse Love will pilot the #33 for Richard Childress Racing.

In the O'Reilly race, all three Trackhouse Racing Cup drivers plan to take part with Shane van Gisbergen (#9) and Connor Zilisch (#1) driving for JR Motorsports, while Ross Chastain will compete for Jordan Anderson Racing (#32). They, along with Love, are the only drivers pulling double duty this weekend at COTA.

Below is the complete entry list for the Cup race on Sunday:

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Jesse Love Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

 


 

