NASCAR Cup Las Vegas

How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Las Vegas: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

The fourth round of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season takes the series to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nick DeGroot
Published:
Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Tyler Reddick leads the championship standings by 60 points over Ryan Blaney, who earned an impressive victory at Phoenix Raceway last weekend.

NASCAR now heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Josh Berry is the defending race winner. He is also the most recent first-time winner in the Cup Series.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action in Vegas, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, weather reports and even the full entry list.

What is the NASCAR at Las Vegas weekend schedule?

Saturday, March 14

12pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice -- CW APP

1:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying -- CW APP

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- PRIME VIDEO

3:40pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO

5:30pm EST NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race (200 laps laps) -- THE CW

Sunday, March 15

2:30pm -- NASCAR RaceDay pre-race show -- FOX SPORTS 1

4:13 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race green flag at Las Vegas (267 laps) -- FOX SPORTS

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas?

  • Date: Sunday, March 15
  • TV start time: 2:30pm EST
  • Green flag: 4:13 pm EST 
  • Laps/Miles: 267 laps / 400 miles
  • Stages: 80 / 85 / 102
  • Tires: 9 sets
  • TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is competing in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas?

There are 36 chartered entries and no open entries for the first time during the 2026 season. The only notable change is behind the wheel of the #48 Chevy with Justin Allgaier filling in for Alex Bowman.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Justin Allgaier Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
