How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Las Vegas: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
The fourth round of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season takes the series to Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Tyler Reddick leads the championship standings by 60 points over Ryan Blaney, who earned an impressive victory at Phoenix Raceway last weekend.
NASCAR now heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Josh Berry is the defending race winner. He is also the most recent first-time winner in the Cup Series.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action in Vegas, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, weather reports and even the full entry list.
What is the NASCAR at Las Vegas weekend schedule?
Saturday, March 14
12pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice -- CW APP
1:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying -- CW APP
2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- PRIME VIDEO
3:40pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO
5:30pm EST NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race (200 laps laps) -- THE CW
Sunday, March 15
2:30pm -- NASCAR RaceDay pre-race show -- FOX SPORTS 1
4:13 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race green flag at Las Vegas (267 laps) -- FOX SPORTS
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas?
- Date: Sunday, March 15
- TV start time: 2:30pm EST
- Green flag: 4:13 pm EST
- Laps/Miles: 267 laps / 400 miles
- Stages: 80 / 85 / 102
- Tires: 9 sets
- TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is competing in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas?
There are 36 chartered entries and no open entries for the first time during the 2026 season. The only notable change is behind the wheel of the #48 Chevy with Justin Allgaier filling in for Alex Bowman.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Justin Allgaier
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
