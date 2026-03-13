How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Las Vegas: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Tyler Reddick leads the championship standings by 60 points over Ryan Blaney, who earned an impressive victory at Phoenix Raceway last weekend.

NASCAR now heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Josh Berry is the defending race winner. He is also the most recent first-time winner in the Cup Series.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action in Vegas, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, weather reports and even the full entry list.

What is the NASCAR at Las Vegas weekend schedule?

Saturday, March 14

12pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice -- CW APP

1:05pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying -- CW APP

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- PRIME VIDEO

3:40pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO

5:30pm EST NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race (200 laps laps) -- THE CW

Sunday, March 15

2:30pm -- NASCAR RaceDay pre-race show -- FOX SPORTS 1

4:13 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race green flag at Las Vegas (267 laps) -- FOX SPORTS

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas?

Date: Sunday, March 15

Sunday, March 15 TV start time: 2:30pm EST

2:30pm EST Green flag: 4:13 pm EST

4:13 pm EST Laps/Miles: 267 laps / 400 miles

267 laps / 400 miles Stages: 80 / 85 / 102

80 / 85 / 102 Tires: 9 sets

9 sets TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX

In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is competing in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas?

There are 36 chartered entries and no open entries for the first time during the 2026 season. The only notable change is behind the wheel of the #48 Chevy with Justin Allgaier filling in for Alex Bowman.