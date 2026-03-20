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NASCAR Cup Darlington

How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

The sixth round of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season takes the series to Darlington Raceway as part of a triple-header weekend

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Tyler Reddick continues to the championship standings by 61 points over 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace. Denny Hamlin is the latest driver to visit Victory Lane, winning at Las Vegas.

NASCAR now heads to Darlington where Hamlin is the defending race winner. All three national divisions will be competing this weekend with Trucks on Friday, the O'Reilly Series on Saturday, and Cup on Sunday.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action in Vegas, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, weather reports and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Darlington weekend schedule?

Friday, March 20

3:30pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice & qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (147 laps) -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, March 21

12pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice & qualifying -- CW APP

2:30pm -- NASCAR Cup Series practice & qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO

5:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race (147 laps) -- THE CW

Sunday, March 12

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR RaceDay pre-race show -- FOX SPORTS 1

3:12 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race green flag at Darlington -- FOX SPORTS 1

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington?

  • Date: Sunday, March 22
  • TV start time: 1:30pm EST
  • Green flag: 3:12 pm EST 
  • Laps/Miles: 293 laps / 400 miles
  • Stages: 90 / 95 / 108
  • TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is competing in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington?

There are 37 chartered entries and one open entry at Darlington, featuring the #66 with Timmy Hill. Justin Allgaier continues to fill in for Alex Bowman, who is suffering from vertigo and will remained sidelined for at least the next three races.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Justin Allgaier Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
66 Timmy Hill Garage 66 Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

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