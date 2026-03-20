How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Tyler Reddick continues to the championship standings by 61 points over 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace. Denny Hamlin is the latest driver to visit Victory Lane, winning at Las Vegas.

NASCAR now heads to Darlington where Hamlin is the defending race winner. All three national divisions will be competing this weekend with Trucks on Friday, the O'Reilly Series on Saturday, and Cup on Sunday.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action in Vegas, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, weather reports and even the full entry list.

Recent Headlines

What is the NASCAR at Darlington weekend schedule?

Friday, March 20

3:30pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice & qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (147 laps) -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, March 21

12pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice & qualifying -- CW APP

2:30pm -- NASCAR Cup Series practice & qualifying -- PRIME VIDEO

5:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race (147 laps) -- THE CW

Sunday, March 12

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR RaceDay pre-race show -- FOX SPORTS 1

3:12 pm EST -- NASCAR Cup race green flag at Darlington -- FOX SPORTS 1

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington?

Date: Sunday, March 22

Sunday, March 22 TV start time: 1:30pm EST

1:30pm EST Green flag: 3:12 pm EST

3:12 pm EST Laps/Miles: 293 laps / 400 miles

293 laps / 400 miles Stages: 90 / 95 / 108

90 / 95 / 108 TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: In-car cameras on HBO MAX

In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is competing in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington?

There are 37 chartered entries and one open entry at Darlington, featuring the #66 with Timmy Hill. Justin Allgaier continues to fill in for Alex Bowman, who is suffering from vertigo and will remained sidelined for at least the next three races.