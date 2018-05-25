How Ford plans to ride the Mustang back to NASCAR's peak

Ford has not won a NASCAR Cup championship since 2004, but a plan to help it return to the top of US stock car racing is starting to bear fruit, even before its new Mustang model is introduced in 2019 .

You have to go to some length to impress someone who has worked for Formula 1's leading teams, but the Ford NASCAR programme and its development of the 2018 Mustang Cup car has managed it.

"I'd say this is the first time I've ever worked for a large company, it's the first time I've really been outside a race team in the last 20 years of work, and it was a surprise to me," says Tommy Josephs, Ford's hand-picked aerodynamic leader brought in to oversee the Mustang's transition to competition.