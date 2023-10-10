Subscribe
How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup News

Hocevar secures 2024 NASCAR Cup ride with Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar will jump directly to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, signing with Spire Motorsports on Tuesday.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Carson Hocevar, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro

Hocevar, 20, revealed the multi-year deal on NASCAR Race Hub. He will replace Ty Dillon as the full-time driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsport Chevrolet, competing alongside team-mates Corey LaJoie and Trackhouse signee Zane Smith.

The team is expanding to three cars after purchasing a charter from Live Fast Motorsports, which will be Smith's ride.

“I mean, anybody in my position wants to be a Cup Series driver,” said Hocevar in a release from the team. “That’s what you dream about when you’re young. You want to race on Sundays. So, my opportunity to run a few times this year, to run on Sunday and get ready, I feel more than prepared to get in the No. 77 car with Spire. That team is growing exponentially and I’m just excited for everything. I have a unique opportunity to build something and grow with it, while growing myself at the same time. For what we’ve been able to do from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to Cup is pretty crazy. I know it seems like a big jump. With all the tools and resources, and everybody at Spire Motorsports, they have put a lot of faith in me, and I have a lot of faith in them. We all have faith in the whole program. I feel like we can come out of the gate like we’ve done this for years.”

Dillon reacted to the news, posting the following statement on social media:

 

Hocevar is a proven race winner in the Truck Series with three victories so far during the 2023 season. The NASCAR Truck Series title contender made his Cup debut earlier this year at Gateway in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. It was an impressive showing until a blown brake rotor ended his day early.

After Noah Gragson and Legacy Motor Club parted ways, he then got the opportunity to drive the No. 42 LMC Chevrolet. His results were solid with four consecutive top-20 finishes until wrecking out at Talladega.

Hocevar's best result yet was 11th at Bristol. He will run the final four Cup races of the season with LMC before John-Hunter Nemechek takes over the No. 42 car in 2024.

Although he is essentially skipping the Xfinity Series, Hocevar has made a handful of starts in NASCAR's secondary division this year. In five appearances, he scored two top-tens with a best finish of sixth.

“Carson Hocevar is a proven winner and excels with every opportunity,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “He’s an undeniable talent and reminds me a lot of a young Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski. We’re thrilled to have him join the Spire Motorsports family and help us continue to raise our competitive bar. Carson has driven the wheels off everything he’s ever raced and done more with less on multiple occasions. He has a knack for getting the most out of his equipment and that speaks directly to his desire behind the wheel. His attitude is infectious and he’s the kind of guy who’s just fun to be around. We think he’ll complement Corey and Zane very well.

How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR
