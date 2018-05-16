Hendrick Motorsports adds new sponsor for Cup rookie William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports has added a new sponsor for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie William Byron.

The team announced Wednesday it has signed a two-year agreement with vehicle rental company Hertz to serve as primary sponsor of Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet in four points-paying races this season and next. Hertz will also serve as an associate sponsor the remainder of each season.

Hertz will also sponsor Byron in this weekend’s All-Star Race events at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“We’re pleased to welcome Hertz as a new partner,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “It’s a tremendous organization that has a worldwide footprint and does a lot of good in the community through its Hertz Giving initiatives.

“With William and the No. 24 program, we see numerous opportunities to work together to positively impact their company and brand. All of us look forward to collaborating with the entire Hertz team.”

Byron, 20, leads the 2018 Cup Series rookie standings after 12 races. The native of Charlotte, N.C., won last season’s Xfinity Series championship driving for JR Motorsports. So far this year in Cup, Byron is 19th in the series standings with a career-best finish of 10th at Texas.

“It’s really special that a leading brand like Hertz has so much confidence in me,” Byron said. “It motivates me to continue working hard and doing everything I can to make sure we deliver results for them.”