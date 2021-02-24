NASCAR Cup
R
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
3 days
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
10 days
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
17 days
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
24 days
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
31 days
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
44 days
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
52 days
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
59 days
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
66 days
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
73 days
Dover
16 May
Next event in
80 days
COTA
23 May
Next event in
87 days
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
94 days
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
101 days
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
108 days
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
115 days
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
121 days
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
122 days
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
129 days
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
136 days
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
143 days
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
164 days
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
171 days
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
178 days
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
184 days
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
192 days
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
198 days
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
205 days
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
213 days
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
220 days
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
227 days
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
234 days
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
241 days
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
248 days
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
255 days
NASCAR Cup / Bristol / Breaking news

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

By:

The NASCAR Cup and Truck series races at the reconfigured dirt track at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway will feature heat races to determine their respective starting lineups.

Four 15-lap heat races will be held on Saturday, March 27, for both the Cup and Truck series races to determine the starting lineups for each main race.

The Cup series heat races will begin at 6 p.m. ET, with the Truck series heat races beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET and the main Truck race at 8 p.m. ET.

The Truck series has run one dirt series race each season from 2013 through the 2019 seasons at Eldora Speedway. Last season’s dirt race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cup series last ran on dirt in September 1970 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds, won by Richard Petty. The Food City Dirt Race will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 28.

“On Saturday, fans will be treated to some intense 15-lap heat races in both series during Bush’s Beans Qualifying, which will set the starting grids for the Food City Dirt Race and the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager for BMS.

Both series will also conduct a pair of hour-long practice sessions on the track on Friday, beginning at 3:05 p.m. ET

BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests and competitors purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside and outside the stadium for all guests who attend.

The “Mask Up” campaign is part of an important initiative by BMS that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

