Harvick steals Stage 2 win with daring last-lap pass at Chicagoland

Busch had inherited the lead on Lap 142 when his other SHR teammate, Aric Almirola, who was leading at the time, was forced to pit with a loose wheel.

Kyle Larson finished third, Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Ryan Blaney completed the top five.

Also collecting stage points were Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.

Following a round of pit stops between Stages 1 and 2, Almirola was the first off pit road and retained the lead when Stage 2 went green on Lap 86. He was followed by Harvick, Kurt Busch, Keselowski and Erik Jones.

Larson had a voltage issue while making his pit stop. He restarted in the 16th position.

Harvick powered quickly into the lead on the restart only to see Almirola claim the top spot back for the completion of the first green-flag lap.

On Lap 96, Larson had already moved back up into the Top 10.

With 50 laps left in Stage 2, Almirola maintained a small lead over Harvick, followed by Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Elliott.

On Lap 119, Truex and Logano were the first cars head to pit road to begin a round of green-flag pit stops. Almirola, the race leader, followed a lap later.

Once the cycle of stops was completed, Harvick had moved into the lead followed by Almirola and Kurt Busch.

A caution was displayed on Lap 127 for debris reported in Turn 2. Bowyer received the free pass, which allowed him to move back on to the lead lap.

All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Blaney coming off pit road first after electing to take just two new tires. Ryan Newman elected not to pit and took over the race lead when the race returned to green on Lap 133. He was followed by Blaney, Almirola, Kurt Busch and Harvick.

Blaney easily made his way around Newman to take the lead shortly after the restart as Almirola moved into the runner-up position.

Almirola moved around Blaney to retake the lead on Lap 136 as Kurt Busch moved up to second.

On Lap 142, Almirola dove down pit road with what he believed was a bad vibration from a loose wheel. Kurt Busch inherited the race lead.

Almirola dropped to 26th and two laps down after returning to the track. His Stewart-Haas Racing team confirmed Almirola indeed had a loose left-rear wheel.

With 10 laps left in the stage, Kurt Busch held a small advantage over Harvick.