Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Bristol / Breaking news

Harvick faces severe penalties from Bristol inspection failures

shares
comments
Harvick faces severe penalties from Bristol inspection failures
By:
1h ago

What appeared to be a good weekend at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway brewing for Kevin Harvick has suddenly turned very bad.

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Jimmy John's
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Jimmy John's and Rodney Childers

Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford failed pre-race inspection three times Sunday before finally passing on the fourth attempt.

Because of the three failures, Harvick – who qualified 13th and had the best long-run car in Saturday’s final practice – will have to start the Food City 500 from the rear of the field and his team engineer has been ejected.

He will also have to serve a “pass-thru” penalty after taking the green flag, which means traversing pit road at pit road speed while the race is under green-flag conditions. That will leave him at least two laps down by the time he rejoins the field.

Harvick will also lose 30 minutes of practice time next weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Harvick – who led the NASCAR Cup Series with eight wins last season – is currently third in the series standings but has yet to score a victory this year.

Read Also:

 

Next article
Chase Elliott: "I think we can have a chance" at Bristol win

Previous article

Chase Elliott: "I think we can have a chance" at Bristol win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Harvick faces severe penalties from Bristol inspection failures Bristol
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Harvick faces severe penalties from Bristol inspection failures

1h ago
Grosjean: Lenient F1 rules mustn't lead to Formula E-like chaos Article
Formula 1

Grosjean: Lenient F1 rules mustn't lead to Formula E-like chaos

Gasly needs better Red Bull set-up direction Article
Formula 1

Gasly needs better Red Bull set-up direction

Latest videos
Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Apr 2, 2019
NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Mar 28, 2019

News in depth
Harvick faces severe penalties from Bristol inspection failures
NASCAR Cup

Harvick faces severe penalties from Bristol inspection failures

Chase Elliott: "I think we can have a chance" at Bristol win
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott: "I think we can have a chance" at Bristol win

Joey Logano leads final Cup practice at Bristol
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano leads final Cup practice at Bristol

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.