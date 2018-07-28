Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Pocono II / Qualifying report

Harvick and Busch have times disallowed; Suarez declared pole winner

Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Jul 28, 2018, 10:08 PM

Daniel Suarez’s first pole in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series certainly didn’t come how he expected.

Suarez, who originally ended up third in Saturday’s qualifying session at Pocono Raceway, ended being declared the pole winner for Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 after the first and second-place cars failed inspection.

Kevin Harvick had posted the fastest speed in the final round and Kyle Busch was second. In post-qualifying inspection, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford failed the body scan and Busch’s No. 18 Toyota failed the chassis station.

Both Harvick and Busch will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

The pole is the first of Suarez’s career.

This is the second time this season NASCAR has used these impound rules for the condensed Cup weekend schedule.

Cars are not required to go through pre-qualifying inspection but if any car failed its first attempt through post-qualifying inspection, it would have its qualifying speed disallowed. Additional failures would result in the loss of team members.

The following 11 cars also failed inspection and will also start the race from the rear of the field: Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson, Paul Menard, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Kasey Kahne.

In addition, the teams of Harvick, Kahne, Logano and Menard had their respective car chiefs ejected for the remainder of the weekend for failing inspection at least twice. Harvick and Kahne’s teams also were docked 10 points for failing inspection three times each.

Cla#DriverManufacturerTimeGapMph
1 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 50.851   176.988
2 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 51.012 0.161 176.429
3 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 51.023 0.172 176.391
4 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 51.050 0.199 176.298
5 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 51.103 0.252 176.115
6 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 51.112 0.261 176.084
7 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 51.322 0.471 175.363
8 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 51.356 0.505 175.247
9 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 51.498 0.647 174.764
10 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 51.540 0.689 174.622
11 6 united_states Matt Kenseth  Ford 51.654 0.803 174.236
12 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 51.990 1.139 173.110
13 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 52.023 1.172 173.000
14 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 52.118 1.267 172.685
15 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 52.174 1.323 172.500
16 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 52.241 1.390 172.278
17 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 52.319 1.468 172.022
18 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 52.517 1.666 171.373
19 96 united_states Jeffrey Earnhardt  Toyota 53.313 2.462 168.814
20 23 united_states J.J. Yeley  Toyota 53.323 2.472 168.783
21 72 united_states Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 53.346 2.495 168.710
22 15 united_states Gray Gaulding  Chevrolet 53.557 2.706 168.045
23 99 united_states Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 53.767 2.916 167.389
24 00 united_states Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 53.976 3.125 166.741
25 7 united_states Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 54.276 3.425 165.819
26 51 united_states B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 54.286 3.435 165.789
27 66 united_states Timmy Hill  Toyota 54.652 3.801 164.678
28 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota      
29 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford      
30 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford      
31 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford      
32 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet      
33 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford      
34 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford      
35 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet      
36 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford      
37 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet      
38 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet      
39 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet      
40 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet
