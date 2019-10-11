NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Final Practice in
01 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
6 days
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
13 days
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
20 days
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
27 days
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
34 days
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II / Practice report

Denny Hamlin tops first Talladega practice at nearly 205 mph

shares
comments
Denny Hamlin tops first Talladega practice at nearly 205 mph
By:
Oct 11, 2019, 6:41 PM

Denny Hamlin topped Friday’s first NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the only driver to top 204 mph.

While drafting late in the 50-minute session, Hamlin posted an average lap speed of 204.904 mph to lead the first practice. Kevin Harvick was second (203.688 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (203.684 mph).

Corey LaJoie was fourth and Michael McDowell completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 average speeds were Erik Jones, Ross Chastain, Brendan Gaughan, Chris Buescher and Matt DiBenedetto.

In all, the top 33 cars posted an average speed better than 200 mph, with the top seven better than 203 mph.

Less than 10 minutes into the session, Kyle Busch’s team pulled his No. 18 Toyota out of line on pit road and pushed it back to the garage with what his team believed was a fuel pressure issue. He had not yet turned a lap on the track.

Busch finally was able to get on track about 17 minutes into the session.

With about 15 minutes remaining in the session, a caution was displayed for debris on the track. Daniel Hemric appeared to cut a tire from running over the debris.

Four drivers had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the session. Chase Elliott, William Byron and Ryan Preece for being late out of the garage for inspection and Martin Truex Jr. for failing pre-race inspection twice last weekend.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega II
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Talladega II

Talladega II

11 Oct - 13 Oct
Final Practice Starts in
01 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 11 Oct
18:35
12:35
Final Practice Fri 11 Oct
21:35
15:35
Qualifying Sat 12 Oct
21:35
15:35
Race Sun 13 Oct
19:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

