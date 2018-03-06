Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Hamlin offers donation to help DiBenedetto and team race at Phoenix

28,094 views
1,920 shares
Hamlin offers donation to help DiBenedetto and team race at Phoenix
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Office
Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion Can-Am/Wholey
Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion Can-Am/Wholey
Matt DiBenedetto, GO FAS Racing Ford Fusion
Matt DiBenedetto, Go Fas Racing Ford Fusion
Matt DiBenedetto, GO FAS Racing Ford Fusion
Matt DiBenedetto, GO FAS Racing Ford Fusion
Get alerts
By: Tom Errington, Journalist
06/03/2018 06:24

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has pledged $5,000 to help Matt DiBenedetto and Go Fas Racing race in the upcoming NASCAR Cup series race at Phoenix.

DiBenedetto took to Twitter in a short video to reveal that he lacks sponsorship and is unlikely to be able to race.

 

The GoFas Racing driver was running up inside the top five late in the Daytona 500 but crashed out to finish 27th

He then ended up 31st at Atlanta and took a season-best result of 21st last weekend at Las Vegas.

“Coming off having a shot to win the Daytona 500 and having a really strong run at Vegas last weekend, we are in a little bit of a situation,” he said in the video. 

“I know this is last second but we are unsponsored at Phoenix this weekend.”

Hamlin then responded to the video with a pledge of $5,000 to DiBendetto's cause, with the GoFas driver then offering to put the Denny Hamlin Foundation logo on the car if he makes the grid at Phoenix.

 
 

NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip and former champion Kevin Harvick followed suit, each pledging $5,000.

 

"The coolest part about this and honestly what makes it a little overwhelming and wants to make you tear up a little bit is (that) this is from people I grew up watching and looked up too and I was always a huge fan," DiBenedetto told Motorsport.com.

"Were just a small family-based team that's working hard to overachieve on the track and do the best we can every week. For people like Denny (Hamlin) and Darrell Waltrip to notice and reach out wanting to help means the world to me. These guys are heroes of mine and for them to notice what we are trying to do is overwhelming.

"I can't thank everyone enough."

DiBendetto later posted an update video.

 

Additional reporting by Tim Southers

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Darrell Waltrip , Kevin Harvick , Denny Hamlin , Matt DiBenedetto
Teams Go FAS Racing
Article type Breaking news
1,920 shares
To the NASCAR Cup main page