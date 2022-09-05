Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Erik Jones pulls off playoff surprise with Darlington Cup win
NASCAR Cup / Darlington II News

No win, but Hamlin tops all playoff drivers at Darlington

Denny Hamlin couldn’t quite run down Erik Jones in a 20-lap dash to the finish of Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Listen to this article

Hamlin was the last of the leaders to make his final green-flag pit stop – a strategy many called into question – but he got a break when a late caution for Cody Ware bunched the field up one final time.

During the caution, Kyle Busch – who had exited pit road with the lead – suddenly suffered an engine failure and fell out of the race.

That turned the lead over to Jones with Tyler Reddick and Hamlin behind on the restart on Lap 348 of 367.

Hamlin quickly moved into second and slowly began to run down Jones. He came close to getting in position to attempt a pass for the lead in the final two laps but came up just short.

Still, Hamlin ended up with the best finish of the 16 drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff field.

Asked if there was anything different he could have done to get around Jones, Hamlin said, “Not without contact. Last night in Xfinity there was like 2½ seconds of falloff (on tires) in the last 15-lap run, and I think it was about a second for us in a 15-lap run.

“So, the speeds are so fast, and so much on throttle time, it’s an error game. Erik just did a really great job.”

With this runner-up finish, Hamlin has improved to third in the playoff standings and trails leader Joey Logano by just eight points with two races remaining in the first round.

Late engine trouble for JGR

The engine problem for Busch late in the race also provided a potential scare for Hamlin and his team as they are teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing and utilize the same engines.

But there was little Hamlin could do but race hard for the win.

“I mean, we can’t come in and change the engine. Nothing we’re going to do about it. We’re never going to give up track position to fix something even if it’s obvious anyway,” he said.

“That late in the race, I just looked at it, said it was a tough one for those guys. Obviously, it’s a bummer, but there’s nothing I’m going to change in the car, so I just concentrate on doing the best I can driving.

“Man, just a great day for Erik, great day for our team.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Erik Jones pulls off playoff surprise with Darlington Cup win
Previous article

Erik Jones pulls off playoff surprise with Darlington Cup win

Latest news

No win, but Hamlin tops all playoff drivers at Darlington
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

No win, but Hamlin tops all playoff drivers at Darlington

Denny Hamlin couldn’t quite run down Erik Jones in a 20-lap dash to the finish of Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Erik Jones pulls off playoff surprise with Darlington Cup win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones pulls off playoff surprise with Darlington Cup win

In a night filled with surprises, Erik Jones provided the biggest – playing playoff spoiler and winning Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Points leader Chase Elliott wrecks out of playoff opener
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Points leader Chase Elliott wrecks out of playoff opener

Regular season champion Chase Elliott will finish last in the playoff-opener at Darlington Raceway (S.C.).

Logano tops Bell in Southern 500 qualifying at Darlington
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Logano tops Bell in Southern 500 qualifying at Darlington

Joey Logano will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff-opener at Darlington Raceway (S.C.).

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.