Aaron Kramer is finally getting the seat he's aspired to land—atop the pitbox as the new crew chief for Cole Custer's entry in the 2025 NASCAR cup season. Kramer has long been in the racing scene, most recently having worked as lead race engineer for Chris Buescher and the no. 17 team. Prior to that, he joined RFK in 2016, and has worked on the Cup-side of things since 2019. Also in the mix is experience with K-Automotive Motorsports, Arrington Racing Engines, and Penske Technology Group where he provided wind tunnel support and operating the 7-post rig for Team Penske's NASCAR and IndyCar programs.

“Aaron’s engineering pedigree and his history with RFK Racing are great assets for Haas Factory Team. We’re proud to have him join our team,” said Joe Custer, president, Haas Factory Team. “NASCAR, and the Cup Series in particular, has become very engineering-driven. Limited track time and the nuances of the NextGen car have put a premium on simulation and data, and to really maximize all that information, you need people who can apply that information to the car and work closely with the driver to fine-tune the car. Aaron is that person, and we’re confident he can build a team of like-minded people who will have our race team ready to go for 2025.”

“This is a great opportunity and I’m very grateful for it,” said Kramer in a release from the team. “I’ve been working toward the crew chief position since I was racing go-karts in high school. It’s a proud moment to have it come with Haas Factory Team. Their alliance with RFK makes the learning curve a little less steep because I’m very familiar with the people and processes at RFK.

“Having Cole as the driver is a huge asset. He’s highly motivated and dedicated to his craft. He puts in the time away from the track so that he’s ready every time he climbs into the racecar. That’s what you want as a crew chief. We’re going to push each other and support each other to get the best results possible.”

Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Haas Automation Ford Mustang Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Custer, 26, is returning to the Cup Series after a two-year hiatus. He won the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series title and is already locked into the 2024 playoffs.

In May, Stewart-Haas Racing [co-owned by Tony Stewart and Gene Haas] announced that they would be closing the four-team Cup operation at season’s end. However, Haas decided that he would continue to field one Cup and two Xfinity teams in 2025. Custer was the obvious choice for the Cup series, and not just because of his father Joe and his position as president of the newly named Haas Factory Team.

Along with winning last year's Xfinity title, Custer is already a proven winner in the Cup Series, taking the checkered flag at Kentucky Speedway in 2020. He is quite pleased with the team's decision to appoint Kramer to the role of crew chief.

“I’m very happy to have Aaron join Haas Factory Team,” said Custer. “Crew chief is a crucial piece in the makeup of a race team and Aaron brings a lot to our program. His background will really be a plus for me and our whole organization. Both of us still have jobs to do this year, but it’s reassuring to know that he’ll be my guy on top of the pit box next year.”