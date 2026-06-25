Guy Fieri joins Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team as 'strategic owner'
Legacy Motor Club continues to add big-name investors to its growing NASCAR Cup Series operation
Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
Emmy Award-winning television host and restaurateur Guy Fieri has joined a growing list of celebrity investors at Legacy Motor Club, named a 'strategic owner' by LMC on Thursday.
The Jimmie Johnson-led team recently announced singer/songwriter Darius Rucker as part of the ownership group as well.
“Motorsports and race cars have always had that raw energy I love — the people, the passion, the culture, the speed,” said Guy Fieri. “Legacy Motor Club is building something different, and I wanted to be part of it. This is about more than racing — it’s about creating a brand that connects with fans everywhere, from the track to the table.”
Added Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion: “Guy has built an incredible brand by being authentic and connecting with people in a real way. That’s at the heart of what we’re building here. We want LEGACY to reach far beyond race day, and Guy’s creativity, energy, and perspective are exactly what this ownership group is about.”
The team says that Fieri's involvement will not be limited to an ownership role, noting that there are plans for "collaborative content, fan engagement initiatives, and licensed merchandise that brings together racing, food, and lifestyle culture."
Legacy Motor Club fields two full-time chartered cars with the No. 42 of John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 of Erik Jones, while also running a third open No. 84 entry for Johnson himself. They currently have one car (No. 43) inside the Chase standings, with Jones sitting 14th in the driver standings.
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