Lack of tire wear prompts new Goodyear tire choices for Vegas
Teams in all three NASCAR national series will see new Goodyear tire choices this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“The track surface at Las Vegas is one that generates minimal tire wear so we have to design our tread compounds to account for that,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “Excessive heat is the enemy of a race tire and tire performance.
“On track surfaces that don’t naturally promote wear, it’s important to design a tire that can wear quicker and dissipate that heat. This tire set-up, specifically this right-side tire, utilizes a tread compound formulation which does that.”
For Cup and Xfinity teams, compared to what they ran at Las Vegas last year, both the left- and right-side tire feature construction updates to align with what is run at other speedways.
For the Trucks, they will race on that same construction update, but also have compound changes to both sides that should produce higher wear and more grip compared to what they ran in 2019.
The construction updates Goodyear made to its left- and right-side tires has allowed it to lower its minimum recommended air pressures on the left-side tires from 22 psi to 19 psi, meaning teams will have an extra tuning tool to be able to enhance grip levels.
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Las Vegas
|Author
|Jim Utter
