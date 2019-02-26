Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Goodyear makes left and right-side tire change for Las Vegas

shares
comments
Goodyear makes left and right-side tire change for Las Vegas
By:
33m ago

Goodyear's tire choices from Atlanta last week to Las Vegas this weekend couldn’t be more different.

Goodyear Tires
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Autotrader, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion PPG and Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Autotrader, Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar Vegas Strong and Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil
Goodyear tires
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro AXALTA, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Ground and Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DOWFROST
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry GameStop Tomb Raider and Elliott Sadler, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Chevrolet OneMain Financial
Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar and Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro BRANDT Professional Agriculture
Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS and Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion PPG
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry GameStop Tomb Raider, Tyler Reddick, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide Children's, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation and Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Menards Mastercraft Doors
Goodyear tires

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams will see new left and right-side tire combinations in this weekend’s races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Sunday’s Cup race will also feature the use of all elements of the new aero package. The aero package debuted last weekend in Atlanta but did employ front air ducts, like will be used at Las Vegas.

“Since the track surface at Las Vegas has proven over the years to be one that generates minimal tire wear, we have made a change to our tire recommendation for this weekend’s races,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing.  

“What we did was – in addition to introducing a construction update to this left-side tire – is go to a right-side tire that we have already run on some of the smoother track surfaces on the circuit, like Michigan and Texas.

“Excessive heat is really the enemy of a race tire and tire performance. On surfaces that don’t naturally promote wear, it is important to design a tire that can handle and dissipate that heat, and this right-side utilizes a tread compound formulation which does that.”

Atlanta is the most abrasive track surface upon which the three NASCAR premier series race, and one that wears tires to the tune of three seconds per lap over the course of a fuel run, while Las Vegas does not wear tires much at all.  

That presents a challenge for Goodyear to bring tread compounds that can wear sufficiently and dissipate heat to help the tires run cooler and at a more optimum level. Not to mention, the Cup cars will see a new aero package this weekend that reduces horsepower and increases downforce.

The right-side tire last season was a multi-zone tread tire but will change to a single tread compound. The left-side features a construction update Goodyear is rolling out at several tracks this season.

The new tire combination was confirmed by Cup teams at the NASCAR organizational test at Las Vegas on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 during which the new aero rules were used.

The Truck series will use a new left-side tire but its right-side will be the same used at last September’s race at the track.

Read Also:

Next article
Busch: To be stars, drivers "better perform in the KBM stuff"

Previous article

Busch: To be stars, drivers "better perform in the KBM stuff"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Author Jim Utter

Red zone: trending stories

Barcelona test 2, Day 1: The very latest F1 2019 tech images Barcelona February testing II
Formula 1 / Analysis

Barcelona test 2, Day 1: The very latest F1 2019 tech images

1h ago
Norris sets F1 test pace as Mercedes hits trouble Article
Formula 1

Norris sets F1 test pace as Mercedes hits trouble

Engine setback hurt Mercedes’ plans to evaluate new F1 aero parts Article
Formula 1

Engine setback hurt Mercedes’ plans to evaluate new F1 aero parts

Latest videos
How NASCAR’s 2019 season has rocked so far 05:14
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR’s 2019 season has rocked so far

Feb 25, 2019
Previews & Predictions: Mexico Formula E & Daytona 500 08:02
NASCAR Cup

Previews & Predictions: Mexico Formula E & Daytona 500

Feb 14, 2019

News in depth
Busch: To be stars, drivers
NASCAR Truck

Busch: To be stars, drivers "better perform in the KBM stuff"

Roger Penske gives 'solid B' on debut of NASCAR's aero package
NASCAR Cup

Roger Penske gives 'solid B' on debut of NASCAR's aero package

JTG Daugherty Racing impresses with strong Atlanta showing
NASCAR Cup

JTG Daugherty Racing impresses with strong Atlanta showing

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.