Goodyear to debut new Martinsville Cup tire this weekend

Following lackluster racing on the short tracks of Richmond (Va.) Speedway and Martinsville earlier this season, Goodyear developed and tested a new compound for left and right-side tires which it believes will help put rubber down on the track.

The spring Richmond race turned into a tire strategy affair as the lack of cautions (five total, including two stage breaks) and multiple green-flag pit stops left much of the field strung out.

The night race at Martinsville was very similar. There were only four cautions (two for stage breaks), five lead changes and a round of green-flag pit stops – something usually unheard of on the ½-mile track.

Cold temperatures were given for one reason for a lack of rubber put down on the track, especially on Martinsville’s concrete corners. Sunday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and high near 60.

To respond to that, Goodyear tested at the Southern Virginia short track to come up with tread compounds that will accomplish that goal. While the test was conducted in June, Goodyear believes the new compound will work in all weather conditions.

“Martinsville is such a unique track, not only with the relatively long straightaways and tight turns, but also with the concrete surface in the corners only,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing.

“After an especially cold spring race, where it became very difficult to lay rubber in the corners, we decided to test there to make another step in doing that no matter how cool the temperatures are. We had a good test and the compounds worked extremely well, and we believe it’s a formulation that will work in all conditions.

“Laying rubber in the corners is important at Martinsville because if gives drivers an option to move up to a second groove to look for grip and give them a better chance to pass cars. That, of course, creates better racing.”

June test

Teams and drivers who participated in the June test were Richard Childress Racing (Tyler Reddick), Joe Gibbs Racing (Kyle Busch) and Team Penske (Austin Cindric).

During the tire test, NASCAR also had the teams test out various aerodynamic changes but ultimate decided not to adapt any of those changes this season.

NASCAR also conducted an organizational test in August to give teams some track time with the new tire compound.

Cup teams will have 10 sets of tires for the weekend – one set for practice, one set for qualifying and nine for the race (eight race sets plus the set transferred from qualifying).