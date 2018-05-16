Goodyear makes tire change for NASCAR All-Star Race

In light of the introduction of a new aerodynamic rules package, Goodyear has made some changes to the tires for this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race.

NASCAR announced in April that it was adapting the aero rules used in last year’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which feature aero ducts, a six-inch-high spoiler with two 12-inch ears, a restrictor-plate and the 2014-style splitter, in this year’s All-Star Race.

Although it has done no at-track testing with the package, Goodyear has elected to change up the tire combination for Saturday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Teams will use a new left and right-side tire this weekend.

The right-side tire is the same one used as an “option” tire for teams in last season’s race, which provided more grip. The “option” tire were softer and thus provided more grip and initial speed.

The left-side tire is the same one used last weekend at Kansas, which includes a construction update over the version used a year ago.

“Our 2018 tire package for Charlotte features a revised left-side construction and a more tractive right-side compound than was our ‘prime’ tire last year,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing.

“Both factors will lead to more grip for the cars, which will help with the close quarters racing expected with this rules package.

“The All-Star race is the perfect time to try an alternate package on the Cup cars and combining it with our new, standard Charlotte tire recommendation will give NASCAR and the industry a good data point to evaluate.”