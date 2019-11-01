Go Fas Racing forms technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing

Team owner Archie St. Hilaire announced Friday that his one-car organization will enter into an alliance in 2020 with Stewart-Haas Racing, which will provide chassis, data and technical support for its No. 32 Ford team

St. Hilaire has been fielding a full-time entry in the Cup series since 2014.

“I can’t thank all of the great people at SHR for the opportunity to align with them,” St. Hilaire said. “All of this couldn’t happen without the help of our wonderful sponsors and marketing partners.

“GFR has improved every year in our six years in the NASCAR Cup Series and I believe that the best is yet to come for this little team and our great group of employees.”

Said Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition for SHR: “This arrangement will allow Go Fas Racing to improve its performance in 2020 and position itself for future growth.”

Go Fas Racing has not yet decided on a driver for next season and said “driver negotiations are still ongoing.”

Corey Lajoie has been the team’s driver this season. He is 29th in the series standings with a pair of top-10 finishes this year.