Busch, Hamlin and Bell penalized at Las Vegas
shares
comments
NASCAR has issued an L1 penalty against the No. 18 team of Kyle Busch, the No. 11 team of Denny Hamlin and the No. 95 team of Christopher Bell.
The penalties come after the nose of the cars failed to meet specifications in pre-race inspection.
All three teams have been docked ten driver and owner points and each driver will drop to the rear of the field for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Busch was set to start from pole position after qualifying was rained out and the field was set by 2019 owner points. Kevin Harvick will inherit pole with Martin Truex Jr. starting alongside.
Those three drivers, as well as Truex and Erik Jones, also lost practice time on Friday for attempting to alter the shape of fenders with bondo.
Read Also:
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Drivers
|Denny Hamlin , Christopher Bell , Kyle Busch
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
Busch, Hamlin and Bell penalized at Las Vegas
shares
comments
Race hub
21 Feb - 23 Feb
Race Starts in
21 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|First Practice
|
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
16:05
13:05
|
|Final Practice
|
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
19:30
16:30
|
|Qualifying
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
14:35
11:35
|
|Race
|
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
15:30
12:30
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets
|
21 MayTickets