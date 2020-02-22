Busch, Hamlin and Bell penalized at Las Vegas

The penalties come after the nose of the cars failed to meet specifications in pre-race inspection.

All three teams have been docked ten driver and owner points and each driver will drop to the rear of the field for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch was set to start from pole position after qualifying was rained out and the field was set by 2019 owner points. Kevin Harvick will inherit pole with Martin Truex Jr. starting alongside.

Those three drivers, as well as Truex and Erik Jones, also lost practice time on Friday for attempting to alter the shape of fenders with bondo.