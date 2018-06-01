Garrett Smithley to make Cup Series debut at Michigan

Xfinity Series regular Garrett Smithley will make his debut in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next weekend at Michigan, Motorsport.com has learned.

Smithley, 26, is expected to compete in the race in a second entry for Starcom Racing, the No. 99 Chevrolet, in next Sunday’s Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, sources said Friday.

Landon Cassill has been driving the organization’s primary entry, the No. 00 Chevy, of late.

Smithley, a native of Peachtree City, Ga., is in his third full-time season in the Xfinity series competing with JD Motorsports. He is currently 17th in the series standings.

Smithley earned a career-best fifth-place finish in the season-opener at Daytona this year and added a 10th-place finish in April at Talladega. Of his four career Top-10 finishes, only one (Iowa 2017) hasn’t come at Daytona or Talladega.

StarCom began its Cup operation by leasing a charter Richard Childress Racing had held for its No. 27 team. The team was formed by a number of partners including a group from its parent company, StarCom Fiber.

Former Daytona 500 champion Derrike Cope serves as the organization’s team manager.