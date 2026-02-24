Pictures: Some of the most damaged cars to win NASCAR Cup races
In NASCAR, 'rubbing is racing,' and that's never more apparent than when a battered car still wins at the sport's highest level
Race winner Erik Jones
Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
With no right-front fender, Tyler Reddick won last weekend's NASCAR Cup race in Atlanta, going back-to-back to open the 2026 season.
While impressive, it's not unprecedented. NASCAR is a full-contact sport in the end and we've seen plenty of race winning cars take the checkered flag in less-than-ideal shape.
So, let's take a look at some of the most beat up cars to win at the highest level of NASCAR. And no, crashing across the line doesn't count, so don't expect to find Terry Labonte's 1995 Bristol car or Davey Allison's 1992 All-Star car here! Though we did have a spirited debate over Jeff Burton slamming the wall as the rain came and ended Darlington in 1999...
But honestly, we could never highlight them all -- NASCAR races can get pretty wild with the checkered flag in sight. But here's some of the more famous moments where a wrecked or damaged car still won the day:
Atlanta 2025 -- Tyler Reddick with a missing fender
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
Talladega 2024 -- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with a hole in the door
Photo by: Jeff Robinson / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Daytona Clash 2020 -- Erik Jones with the nose punched in
Photo by: David Rosenblum / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Chicagoland 2018 -- Kyle Busch with a pancaked right-side door
Photo by: Jonathan Daniel via Getty Images
Daytona 500 2017 -- Kurt Busch with battle-scars and tape
Photo by: Jeff Robinson / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Martinsville 1991 -- Harry Gant with a twisted nose and no fender
Photo by: ESPN broadcast
Daytona 500 1976 -- David Pearson with a destroyed frontend
Photo by: ISC Archives
North Wilkesboro 1972 -- Richard Petty with the front bumper hanging off
Photo by: SC Images & Archives via Getty Images
