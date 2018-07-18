Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Furniture Row Racing, Martin Truex Jr. looking for new sponsor

shares
comments
Furniture Row Racing, Martin Truex Jr. looking for new sponsor
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Jul 18, 2018, 9:03 PM

Furniture Row Racing is looking for a new sponsor for reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops celebrates his win with a burnout
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops celebrates in victory lane
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops
Winner Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Auto-Owners Insurance celebrates

FRR announced Wednesday that 5-Hour Energy, which served as the primary sponsor on Truex’s No. 78 Toyota in 14 races this season and a co-primary with Bass Pro Shops in 30, is ending its NASCAR involvement at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

The energy shot company joined Furniture Row in 2017, serving as primary sponsor on the No. 77 Toyota with rookie Erik Jones, as well as a season-long associate and two primaries on the No. 78 with Truex during his championship campaign.

“Since joining Furniture Row Racing in 2017, the team has delivered on every promise,” said Rise’ Meguiar, 5-Hour’s president of sales. “In addition to being a championship team, winning races and putting 5-hour Energy in Victory Lane multiple times, they have also become part of our family.

“We cannot thank Barney Visser, Joe Garone, Martin and the entire Furniture Row Racing team enough for the pride they have given us. They are a first-class group on and off the track. Although 5-hour Energy has made the business decision to leave NASCAR, we will be fans and friends for life, and we look forward to finishing strong in 2018.”

5-Hour has been a NASCAR primary sponsor for nearly a decade, including the last seven at the Cup Series level.

Garone, president of Furniture Row Racing, said that a new sponsor will become one of the highest profile brands in the sport.

“I want to first send a sincere thank you to everyone at 5-hour Energy for being an excellent and loyal partner. The way 5-hour Energy has activated its programs over the years demonstrated a commitment and creativity as a NASCAR race team sponsor. 

“Being a perennial championship contending team with a talented driver in Martin, Furniture Row Racing continues to be committed in offering a new sponsor not only success on the race track but also the benefit of a strong marketing platform with our powerful team of partners.”

Truex is also in the final year of his current contract with Furniture Row. In a recent interview, Truex said “sponsorship commitments” was one of the items that had to be worked out before a new contract could be completed.

Next NASCAR Cup article
Stewart: Fans should pressure NASCAR for Cup race on dirt

Previous article

Stewart: Fans should pressure NASCAR for Cup race on dirt

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Teams Furniture Row Racing
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Go Figure: NASCAR Gander Outdoors 400 01:09
NASCAR Cup

Go Figure: NASCAR Gander Outdoors 400

Kyle Busch unveils Skittles throwback scheme In comedic video 00:58
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch unveils Skittles throwback scheme In comedic video

News in depth
Pocono results showed Hendrick Motorsports is
NASCAR Cup

Pocono results showed Hendrick Motorsports is "better as a whole"

Harvick admits Pocono loss
NASCAR Cup

Harvick admits Pocono loss "hard to swallow"

Wallace: Pocono crash
NASCAR Cup

Wallace: Pocono crash "scared the hell out of me"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.